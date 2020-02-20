DULUTH — Kylie Mouser of Owatonna, Minnesota graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work.
St. Scholastica held its Fall 2019 Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14 on campus.
