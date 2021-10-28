Little Theatre of Owatonna is pleased to announce the cast for the holiday 2021 production, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some).
Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told— plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung.
Performers are:
Jeffrey Jackson as Jim
David Phillips as John
Matt Jessop as Michael
LTO thanks everyone who auditioned as well as show sponsor Wenger Foundation for their continued support of live theatre in our community.