The Owatonna Slumberland donated new mattress sets to Furnishing Hope, a local nonprofit who provides furniture to those in need in Steele County, for the second consecutive year.
Furnishing Hope received the donation on Dec. 15.
Furnishing Hope is in its second year of operation, but has helped over 70 families, totaling nearly 200 individuals, with obtaining a basic furniture setup of beds, dressers, sofas, upholstered chairs, kitchen tables and chairs. Most furniture is donated by Steele County residents. Furnishing Hope works with local nonprofits who refer clients in need of furniture to Furnishing Hope. Learn more by visiting furnishinghopeowatonna.org.
The donation was part of Slumberland Furniture's annual Homes for the Holidays program, which donates new mattress sets to charity partners for children and families who are sleeping on the floor and in need of beds.