OWATONNA — Steele County Highway construction bid openings will be closed to public attendance due to the emergency pandemic and related public health guidelines pertaining to social distancing. Bids will still be electronically opened at the published bid time as advertised at www.co.steele.mn.us, and results posted online at https://mn-co-steele.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding.
Construction bid openings closed to the public
