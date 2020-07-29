The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 62nd year of serving the Owatonna community, is pleased to announce its next grant application deadline on September 1, 2020. The Owatonna Foundation was established in 1958 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has committed more than $12.1 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students.
Owatonna-based 501 C3 nonprofit organizations that are working on capital projects in the areas of community, arts, recreation, and education may apply.
“The mission of the Owatonna Foundation is to improve the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, education, and recreation. We are thrilled to offer grant opportunities to the community again this fall.” said Foundation Executive Director, Laura Resler.
Recently, the Owatonna Foundation has awarded grants to many community projects including funding towards the “We All Play” project, new PPE storage for the Owatonna Fire Department, warming house improvements for the Owatonna Curling Club, new windows for Hospitality House, a storage shed and tiller for the Steele County Master Gardeners, funds towards the restoration of the Central Park Fountain, monies allocated to the new Soccer Complex, a co-registration desk for Community Pathways, a new security system for Wee Pals Child Care Center, and a new trail groomer for the Owatonna Trails Association.
Complete grant guidelines and applications can be found at the Owatonna Foundation website at www.owatonnafoundation.org. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 please mail your application to PO Box 462, Owatonna or email the application to: info@owatonnafoundation.org. If you have questions or need more information please call Laura Resler, Executive Director, at 507-455-2995 or email her at info@owatonnafoundation.org.