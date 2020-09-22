We are excited to be reopening West Hills Social Commons starting Monday, Sept. 28. We will have a limited amount of programs and we will be cutting our hours. We will only be open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays and guests will need to pre-register for all programs as we can only have 10 people in each program. Registration for programs will begin today, Wednesday, Sept. 23. Feel free to call us with any questions!
Coming Events
Monday, Sept. 28
• Trivia, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
• Puzzles and books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Bunco, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
• Floor Fitness class, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
• Bingo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Wii games, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
• Floor Fitness class, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Bingo, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
• Wii games, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
• Senior Place Inc. meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Bunco, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Floor Fitness class, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
• Bingo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Puzzles and books, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
• Floor Fitness class, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Bingo, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Yoga will also be available at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tennis and Fitness Center.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold. Patrons are more than welcome to come to Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Please call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.