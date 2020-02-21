FARIBAULT — For those thinking about starting or expanding their family, the OB-GYN experts from Mayo Clinic Health System in Faribault will hold the “Growing Your Family” event. Event participants will learn more about prenatal health and pregnancy preparation. The event, which will be held March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, 1000 Shumway Ave., in Faribault, is free. Light refreshments will be served.
The presentation will include these topics and experts:
• ”Preparing Your Body for Pregnancy” — Kristina Rauenhorst, M.D., will discuss what expecting mothers can do to prepare their bodies for the healthiest pregnancy possible, including what they should eat and drink, exercise recommendations, and recommended testing.
• ”Making Good Choices in Pregnancy: How Your Lifestyle Affects Your Pregnancy” — Elizabeth Fetzer, M.D., will discuss the choices mothers make in pregnancy that can have a big impact on both themselves and their newborn during and after delivery. Learn easy lifestyle adjustments to ensure a happy, healthy baby and mom.
• ”Postdelivery: Your New Normal” — John T. Smith, M.D., will discuss the numerous changes that women go through after delivery. Mothers will learn lifestyle modifications and tips that may help them determine their new normal with their newborn.
After the presentations, attendees will be invited to visit with the experts to ask additional questions.
Registration is required. Call 507-446-1604 to register by Feb. 26. Callers should leave a voicemail with the number attending in their party and consider themselves registered.