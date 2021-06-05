River Springs Water Park
River Springs Water Park is now open for the 2021 season! It’s turning out to be a hot summer and we have a lot in store for you this year. We are excited for everyone to come spend some time with us! River Springs features a lazy river, climbing wall, body slide, tube slide, zero depth pool area, activity pool, lily pad walk and a large concessions area with various snacks and beverages to choose from. River Springs is open seven days a week, 12-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday for open swim but we offer various other programs including water walking, laps swim, water aerobics, tiny tot time, and new this year, log rolling. We are located at 3065 St. Paul Road on the north side of Owatonna, just off of 26th Street. You can find out more information by checking out the Parks and Recreation website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/parkrecreation, becoming a fan of the River Springs Water Park Facebook page or by calling us at 507-774-7370. We look forward to spending the summer with you!
River Springs Water Park – Family Season Passes
Family season passes can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office as well as at River Springs during the water park season. An ID card will be issued to you for unlimited access to lap swim, water walking, a.m. and p.m. water aerobics, tiny tot time and open swim hours.
Family Season Pass: Includes 3 people, $180 ($20 for each additional person)
Family Season Pass Requirements
A household consisting of up to two adults (parents or legal guardians only) and their dependent children
Family members must all live in the same household
Only those individuals in the immediate family can be included on the family season pass.
Dependents include children 22 years old and under if they are a full-time student in college; otherwise, an individual season pass is required. (College ID will be needed for proof of enrollment)
River Springs Water Park – Programs
Check out some of the programs offered at River Springs this summer. For more information, visit the Parks and Recreation website or call the River Springs at 507-774-7370.
Group and private swimming lesson classes are offered all summer, registration opens 7 a.m. Monday, June 14
Water Aerobics classes:
10-11 a.m. Monday-Friday
5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday
Tiny Tot Program: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Sunday
Water Walk: 6-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday
Lap Swim: 6-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday
Log Rolling sponsored by “Wottreng Family Dental” and “Wayne, Norrid, Wetmore Wealth Management” 7-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-noon Saturday
River Springs Water Park – Specials and Events
Every weekday, Monday through Thursday, a daily special is offered. Here’s what you have to look forward to each week:
Monday: Grandparents Day. Grandparents get into River Springs for free with a paid grandchild at normal facility rates (one grandparent per grandchild).
Tuesday: Twilight Day. Admission into River Springs is the twilight rate all day.
Wednesday: Family Day. All day families get into River Springs for $4.50 per individual or $13.50 per family of up to six people ($2.25 charge for each addition person over the six people)
Friday: Facebook Friday. Check out our Facebook Page every Friday where we will post a new special each week!
Every Sunday a different Special or Event is schedule to take place at River Springs. Here’s what is in store for June:
June 6: School’s Out special — All day cost is $4.50 per person.
June 13: Family Day special — All day cost is $4.50 per person or $21 per family up to six people, each additional family member is $3.50.
June 20: Father’s Day special. Dads get into River Springs for free with a paid child at the normal facility rate.
June 27: Ducky Dash. On June 27, anyone that enters the water park will receive a duck. The ducks will race down the water slide around the lazy river and to the finish line with the first ducks arriving winning prizes.
Visit the Parks and Recreation website (ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation) for the complete list of Sunday specials, events and all other activities taking place at River Springs this summer.
River Springs Water Park – Groups and Birthday Parties outings
Do you have a large group outing, company picnic or birthday party coming up? Don’t forget, River Springs offers discount admission rates to large groups and company picnics who pre-register two weeks or more in advance and we also have birthday party packages to fit the needs of any size of party. Reserve your event today by calling River Springs Water Park.
Summer Weekend Out
Mark your calendars for July 23-25 for our annual Weekend Out! We’ll offer a variety of activities including a Movie in the Park, Kids Fun Run, Adult Backyard Games Tournament and more! Check back for details on events and activities.
Lake Kohlmier
Lake Kohlmier is now open for land and aquatic equipment rentals! Stop out today to rent various water vessels to explore Lake Kohlmier. Rates: $6 per hour.
Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 12-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday