The Owatonna Christian Women's Connection invites all area women to its meeting 9-10:45 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 609 Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Entry will cost $4.
Patty Parker of St. James will be the special speaker, with singing and piano by Andre Van Gelber and a special feature from Amy Rieck, the new owner of Cedar Floral, who will give tips on flowers.
Contact Inez at 451-9539 before noon June 7 to reserve a spot at the meeting. Masks required for those not yet vaccinated.