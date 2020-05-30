The Church was born at Pentecost, a Jewish Feast that is also known the Feast of Weeks – seven weeks after Passover and the next day, the fiftieth, was a cause for celebration, thus the term from the Greek. It was also known as the Feast of the Harvest (wheat harvest) and Feast of the First-Fruits (in which two loaves of leavened bread are baked from the wheat harvest). Most significant, however, is the Jewish tradition that this feast falls upon the day when Moses presented the Ten Commandments to the Hebrew people on Mount Sinai. Moses encounters God and the people receive the standard and rule for life.
The Church receives the help promised by Jesus after His Ascension. It is the new gift given from Heaven, the Holy Spirit. It is God’s generous gift to those who believe and generously offer themselves to God, making room in their hearts for the Holy Spirit. Jesus had prepared the Way, announcing repentance so that hearts filled with sin – “evil thoughts, fornication, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, licentiousness, envy, slander, pride, foolishness” (Mark 7:21-22) – may be emptied through repentance and make room for the Holy Spirit.
There are seven gifts of Holy Spirit that produce twelve fruits. One of those gifts is fortitude or courage. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we need the Holy Spirit more than ever, especially fortitude. There appears a pandemic of fear more than of the virus. The encouraging words often heard from Jesus in the Gospel: “Be not afraid.” “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear” (1 John 4:19). Charity, or love, is the first of the fruits of the Spirit. “God is love” (I John 4:8), so let us allow ourselves to be loved by God! Jesus came to take away sin and fear! That is Good News indeed!
All baptized Christians of the world, and I am speaking about myself as well, need to reflect on the meaning of our baptism. Are we emptying ourselves of all that is not of God to make room for the Holy Spirit? The world is in need of those seven gifts of the Holy Spirit – Wisdom, Understanding, Counsel, Fortitude, Knowledge, Piety, and Fear of the Lord. Jesus says, “You received without pay, give without pay” (Matthew 10:8). With God, all things are possible. Let us be God’s ambassadors and the world will see the fruits of the Holy Spirit: Charity, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Generosity, Gentleness, Faithfulness, Modesty, Self-control, and Chastity.
On this Pentecost Sunday, I pray that we will all make room for the Holy Spirit. Let us go from pandemic to Pentecost so that God may renew the face of the earth. Created in the image and likeness of God, and filled with the fire of the Holy Spirit, we become the face of God on earth. God loves you!