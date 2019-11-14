“Groovin’ with the Royals” at the WCO charity event

OWATONNA — Woman’s Club of Owatonna will be “Groovin’ with the Royals” from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Eagles Club, 141 E. Rose in Owatonna as a part of their annual charity event. Advance tickets are now on sale at Kottke’s in downtown Owatonna for $25 or $30 at the door. This is the only WCO fundraising event of the year and the proceeds will be split evenly between the Free Clinic of Steele County, the Orphanage Museum and the Humane Society of Steele County.
The entertainment is a reunion of the Royal Emperors, a hometown band of the 1960’s and 1970’s, who continue to play special engagements only. Three of the original six members are still playing and singing rock ‘n roll as they did during junior and senior high and beyond. Tom Grunwald, Randy Schmidt and Mike Doyle are all members of the Class of 1968. Tom and Randy are Owatonna High School graduates; Mike Doyle is a Marian High School graduate. Joining them on Nov. 16 will be Scott Sorenson, Tom’s nephew, lead guitar, Tye Lewis, bass, and Tommy Sorenson, Tom’s great-nephew, saxophone. Dee Ann Randall will be featured on special vocals. There are likely to be several other surprise entertainers, as well.
The band will play for dancing from 7 to 8 p.m. , an appetizer buffet will be served starting at 8, followed by dancing until 11. Just like in the 1960’s, it’s perfectly okay for girls to dance with girls.
The Royal Emperors are in the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in Lake Okoboji. Their start was in the early 1960s, when the band members were in seventh and eighth grades. Their first formal rehearsal was during the days when school was dismissed after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and their first paying gig was in the basement of a classmate, where they played the same three songs, over and over and over again, said Tom Grunwald.
Early members included Greg Northrup, who stayed with the band until he retired recently, Ken Wagner, Mike Travaglio, Fred Richmond and the late Steve Stepanek and Tim Lindsay.
“It was the time of the Beatles,” said Grunwald, “and bands of the time dressed alike and had Beatles hair. We looked up to the Little Caesar and the Conspirators (a popular local band.) We were members of the Local 290 American Federation of Musicians and Alma Skalicky, the secretary of the local, used to check our contracts to be sure we were being paid scale.”
When the band started, the members weren’t old enough to drive themselves to their engagements. The drivers were often Lois Doyle (who also cut their hair in the Beatle style), Ellen and Jay Grunwald, and Ken Schmidt. They had a trailer for their gear which Grunwald and Schmidt painted as a project for Ray Colwell’s art glass. Other adults who helped the young band were Ed Stepanek, LeRoy Stockwell, and Mary Walbran, to name several, along with booking agent Don Madison. Tom remembers monthly business meetings at Josten’s with Ed Stepanek, Charlie Herrmann and Dan Gainey. The band was incorporated. After their age allowed driver’s licenses, the band had a bus.
“We agreed to two rules,” said Grunwald, “that no girls were allowed to ride in the bus and that we had to be at least 60 miles from where we played before we could get a motel.” He laughs. “These rules didn’t help our social life.”
During the school year, the band played most Friday and Saturday nights. They played at the Masonic Lodge for Job’s Daughters dances, at the University of Minnesota fraternity houses, at the Elks Club and at high school mixers and “sock hops” throughout the Midwest.
“Sometimes, we had to have notes to have early dismissal from school on Friday so that we could get there and set up, “ said Grunwald.
The band wasn’t their whole life. In addition to playing in the band, members acted in school plays, sang with the school choirs, and Greg Northrup and Randy Schmidt gave lessons at the Hanson Music Studio. And in the summer, the band played in eight states and Canada five to six nights a week. At the time there were many dance halls around lakes and in communities that were summer institutions.
The group played occasionally after high school but without the rigorous schedule. After Uncle Sam claimed Grunwald and Schmidt, in the early 70’s or late 60’s, life was different and the work became special engagements only, including a Stairway to the Stars commemoration at the Steele County Free Fair (the band had won 40 years previous), playing for the All 60s reunion at the Four Seasons, and a band reunion in Phoenix.
A committee with Dorothy Morman and Patti Braasch Turi as the co-chairs has been planning the event. Members of the committee are Cindy Trapp and Joyce Hansel, corporate sponsor subcommittee, Phyllis Hegle and Barb Novak, food subcommittee, Marlys Olson and Joanie Mosher, tickets, Sandy Boss, contribution subcommittee and Jan Tippett, publicity.
The decorator is Lori Osmundson. A fundraiser for her husband will be Nov. 15 at the Eagles.
As of the end of October, the sponsors are: Gandrud Foundation, Owatonna Shoe, Premier Bank, Thrivent, Eagles Club, Tri-M Graphics, Amy Swain Hearing Centers, Home Town Credit Union, Holland Family Dental, Corporate Recognition, Owatonna Granite and Monument, Owatonna Motor Company, Walbran & Furness Attorneys, ERA Gillespie Real Estate , Heinz Insurance Agency and Mary Kay Cosmetics