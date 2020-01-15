Camp Omega hosts annual Youth Servant Leaders retreat

WATERVILLE — Camp Omega hosted its annual YSL/High School Retreat between Christmas and New Year. The YSL, Youth Servant Leaders, are the high school age volunteers who assist the Guides (counselors) during summer camp. The retreat provided an opportunity for the YSL’ers to renew and build upon the close friendships which were created during their one week of service at summer camp, and also to meet YSL’ers who served during other weeks. The theme of the retreat was “Known and Loved”.
Activities included cutting and riding on an outboard motor-powered ice carousel on the lake, day and night-time tubing and creating snow sculptures.
In the days following this retreat, the camp hosted a reunion for the Guides, providing an opportunity for them to reflect upon the excitement and rewards of serving together during the summer camp season.
Camp Omega is owned by and is part of the ministry of the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The camp is located on Horseshoe Lake near Waterville.