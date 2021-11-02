Whether you are just gearing up for the holiday season or just looking for that last perfect gift, there are plenty of seasonal craft and bake sales to help shoppers find local handmade gifts and goodies.
Here’s some of the events happening this weekend:
The Owatonna Holiday Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting its 56th annual holiday bazaar sale at St. John Lutheran church in Owatonna, 1301 Lincoln Ave, Friday, November 5 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, November 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The bazaar will feature a bake sale with homemade treats; gift shop apparel outlet; books, games and more for all ages; a new/nearly-new sale of holiday and home décor, jewelry, kids gifts and more; hand-crafted sewing items; plus there will be Caribou Coffee and treats. There will also be a gift shop style show.
Lunch will be available for purchase at Prairie Meadows Cafe from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. each day.
Proceeds from this event helps support providing HALO SleepSacks® to all Owatonna Hospital Birth Center newborns.
The Eagles Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a craft and bake sale at the Owatonna Eagles, 141 E. Rose St on November 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be over thirty different vendors offering goods, and there will a sloppy joe meal, with chicken wild rice soup, rolls and coffee available.
The VFW #3723 will also be holding a craft & bake sale at 135 Oakdale St. on Saturday, November 6, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. This sale will feature handcrafted items and tasty baked goods. Funds raised will be used to help build the Owatonna Veterans Memorial.
Early Childhood Family Education’s bazaar and bake sale will be held at McKinley Elementary School on Saturday, November 6, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. {span}Multiple crafter and vendor tables with items for sale, and the bake sale is a fundraiser to benefit early childhood program needs.
There will be a charity bazaar at the Steele County Community Center on November 6, from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., hosted by First Lutheran Church of Hope & St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Meriden. {span}There will be plenty of fresh baked goodies, lefse, kolache, breads, cookies, cakes, pies, homemade crafts and more.