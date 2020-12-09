The Children's Remedial Fund of Steele County provides financial support to eligible families who have children with medical, dental, vision, hearing, school supplies, and winter clothing needs. Any child age 0-18 who is a resident of Steele County and has income guidelines consistent with the free and reduced school lunch program is eligible.
This program services current needs only and can not assist with old debts. Coverage includes 80% of charges with payment directly to the provider; the remaining 20% is the responsibility of the applicant.
If interested, request an application from the community school nurse or school social worker.