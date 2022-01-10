Join Owatonna Business Women for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Owatonna Country Club. It’s the start of a new year and many of us are re-thinking our priorities for our health and personal growth. Even if you don’t have grand goals for self-improvement, you won’t want to miss this month’s program on The Importance of Self-Care and Self-Compassion presented by Rev. Kari Jacott, M.A.
As women, we hold many roles and wear a lot of hats. Often we have difficulty rationalizing, prioritizing and implementing care for ourselves mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically with all the roles and hats we wear. Women are often the caregivers and helpers and it is vital for women to also receive support in their own self-care and flourishing.
Kari is a Clinical Mental Health Therapist and serves at Fernbrook Family Center in Owatonna, specializing in couples/family therapy, trauma, and substance abuse counseling, and she is a trained EMDR therapist. She is also an ordained pastor, currently serving as interim Lead Pastor at New City Covenant Church in Edina. Kari is married to Dan Jacott who serves as General Manager at Owatonna Country Club, and together they have 4 children. For more information on Owatonna Business Women or to register online, visit www.owatonnabusinesswomen.org. Guests are always welcome and attend at no charge.