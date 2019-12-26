OWATONNA — Musicians Curt Copeland and Vonnie Kyle will perform at the Music Space of Owatonna on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Owatonna native Curt Copeland is now a St. Louis based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Spanning folk, blues, country and rock, he delivers well crafted lyrics that range from a quirky twist on the classic heartbreak song to thought provoking portraits of individuals and their experiences. He currently fronts the band Roaming Home and hosts a weekly songwriter open mic night and series in Saint Louis. The Music Space of Owatonna will be Curt’s first time performing in Owatonna in many years.
Touring musician Vonnie Kyle previously performed at The Music Space last May and comes back to her midwestern home roots from her base of Santa Fe New Mexico to play songs from one of her many recordings, CDs, records and download songs. Vonnie Kyle will be performing solo for this performance, but she is also the lead singer and guitarist in the popular southwestern band Ten Ten Division who have several recordings and tours in their history.
Cover charge is $6. The Music Space of Owatonna is located at 216 N Cedar, and features a record store and listening lounge with thousands of vinyl records, CDs, sodas and a comfy place to hang out during open daytime hours. Follow the Music Space on Facebook at www.facebook.com/musicspaceowatonna or call 507-390-4079 for information.