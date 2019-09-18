Trips
Padleford River Boat Cruise: Sept. 25
Hop on one of the riverboats for a scenic luncheon! Buffet includes BBQ chicken, pulled pork and buns, green chili corn bread, potato salad, seasonal fruit, potato chips, cookies and coffee. This will be a 2 hour boat ride. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 14. Cost is $46 for members or $61 for non-members.
Day Trippers; Bermuda Avenue Triangle: Sept. 26
Two middle-aged business women who are good friends want to keep an eye on their aging mothers, so they move their mothers into a shared senior condo in Las Vegas. On a trip to the casino, the mothers are saved from a mugger by a charming gambler who is short on cash. They allow him to stay on the couch in their living room, and the results are such that you’ll laugh yourself silly. It’s like Dean Martin meets LaVerne and Shirley. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:45 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 2. Cost is $50 for members or $65 for non-members and includes a meal.
Mystery Trip: Oct. 9
Are you willing to take a chance and see where our tour is going? This trip will consist of a tour and lunch. After lunch, we will stop on the way back for dessert. Lunch is included in the ticket price and will include a choice of either a Norwegian meatball dinner or chicken pot pie, as well as a choice of coffee, ice tea, lemonade, milk, canned Pepsi, diet Pepsi, or root beer. Please give your order the day you register. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 25. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 1. Cost is $28 for members or $43 for non-members. Departure from West Hills Social Commons will be at 8:15 a.m.
Programs
SeniorPlace inc. Annual Meeting
Join us for the SeniorPlace Inc. Annual meeting on Monday Sept. 30 at the Owatonna Elks Club. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $8 for ALP members or $10 for non-members. Attendees must be registered by Sept. 20.
Peace of Mind Organizing Solutions– October 2
If something happened to you, would your family know where to find your important documents, or would they have to dig through unorganized boxes, file drawers, and pile of papers scattered throughout your home? Penny from Outta Space Organization will discuses an organizing solution to save your family stress and frustration of needing to locate key documents. The peace of mind organization solution has practical tools to help you organize your key documents. This seminar will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. in the West Hills Social Commons Board Room. Cost is free for members or $3 for non-members
Disco Dance
Get out your boogie shoes and come to West Hills Social Commons for the first ever Disco Dance on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. We will have music and some light appetizers to enjoy. Please RSVP by Sept. 13. Cost is $5 for ALP members or $8 for non-members.
NFL weekly pick e’m
Pick the winner of each NFL game each week. Weekly points will be recorded and totaled at the end of the regular season. Participate for a chance to win a West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center or Adult Leisure Pursuits membership! You can either submit your picks online by going to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/686/Special-Events or by picking up a form at West Hills Social Commons of West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and more. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for your next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. There were 21 players, 6 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Paulette Bartosch with 3,670 points. Second Place went to Shirley Dahl with 3,350 points. Third Place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,120 points. Fourth Place went to Dennis King with 2,760 points. Fifth Place went to Shelly Malecha with 2,710 points. Sixth Place went to Annie Matzke with 2,660 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Willie Peterson
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Reuben Ebeling 196 (+41)
Game 2: Jerry Drevlow 224 (+31); Chuck Newgard 182 (+29);
Willie Peterson 179 (+27)
Game 3: Judy A. Johnson 170 (+22)
Series High: Jerry Drevlow 627 (+48)
Split Conversions: Mike Dettmer (4-7-9); Reuben Ebeling (9-10); Greg Louis (2-7); Judy A. Johnson (3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Sept. 16
High games: Arlene Gleason 165 +42, Kathy Honsey 155 +38 and 153 +36, Becky Christainson 174 +37, Jim Gasner 181 +33, Dennis Branstad 244 +80, Chuck Newgard 180 +36 and 180 +36, Jerry Drevlow 244 +51, Willie Peterson 182 +27, Jim Harlicker 176 +39, Sue Srock 176 +54 and Tori Rosha 137 +33
Split Conversions: Denny Johnson 5-10 twice, Bill Nelson 3-10 twice, Murray Srock 3-10, Rueben Ebeling 3-10 twice, Mike Dettmer 3-10, Jim Gasner 3-10 and Greg Posch 3-10
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Dennis Branstad, Arlene Gleason and Jim Gasner
2nd game: Sue Srock, Jerry Drevlow and Kathy Honsey
3rd game: Jim Harlicker, Becky Christainson and Chuck Newgard and Kathy Honsey tied for 3rd
No Tap bowling
The 30th annual Holiday No-Tap tournament was held on Labor Day and it was an exciting one for the Drevlow’s. Judy was the overall winner as she was 213 pins over her 160 average on games of 256-221-211 while also getting second place the second high the first game. Husband Jerry waited until the third game for his heroics of 300 which was tops the third game at +106. The second game it was Marty Speikers with the first ten strikes for 286 and first place at +102 while the first game winner was Becky Christianson with a 240+107. Chuck Newgard was second high for the day at +170 with games of 186-229-235. Other place winners were First game--Bill Nelson 243+88 and Mike Dettmer 267+79, Second game-Newgard 229+69, Judy Drevlow 221+61 and Judy Johnson 197+49. Third game-Nelson 232+77, Reuben Ebeling 231+75 and Newgard 235+75. New bowlers are welcome to join the regular Senior league on Mondays at 9 a.m. Over 50 qualifies you for the fun which starts Sept. 9. Those interested should call Gary at 456-3573.
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. All participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage
Dennis King got first place with 724 points, Marvin Maas got second place with 702 points and Janet Lynn won the drawing with 658 points.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do auditions and being able to read music is not a necessity. If you are interested, call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food.
This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee on the 2nd Monday of each month or the 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting SEMCAC at (507)864-8243 or seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes
Sept. 10 and 12 at 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 at 12:30 p.m.