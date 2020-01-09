ST JOSEPH — Ethan DeKam, son of Jodie DeKam of Owatonna, Minnesota, is studying in Austria during the fall semester 2019 through the Center of Global Education at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota, and Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. DeKam is a junior biology major at SJU.
The primary objectives of the Austria program are the acquisition of German language skills and an appreciation of the Austrian culture. Located in Salzburg, students take advantage of topics pertaining to both Eastern and Western Europe. The Seminar Courses are taught in English. Students live with other international students in university housing. Several excursions throughout the region are included with the program to explore Austria, Germany and the rest of Europe. Wendy Sterba, professor of languages and cultures at CSB and SJU, is the director of the program for fall 2019.
CSB and SJU are ranked in two different categories in Open Doors 2019, the annual report on international education published by the Institute of International Education (IIE). CSB and SJU are ranked No. 5 nationally among baccalaureate institutions with 318 students studying abroad in mid-length (semester-long) study abroad programs during 2017-18 (the latest year measured by the IIE). CSB and SJU are also ranked No. 10 among baccalaureate schools, with 443 students who studied abroad during the 2017-18 school year.
Before graduating, 54% of all CSB and SJU students will participate in a study abroad program. Annually, CSB and SJU offer students 17 semester-long programs, 14 of which are faculty-led. CSB and SJU also conduct more than 13 short-term programs.