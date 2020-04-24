All of us have experienced pain and discomfort in the muscles and joints at some point. Since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, many things have changed. Gyms and playgrounds are off limits which can limit a person’s activity level, leading to muscle and joint pain. More people are also working from home with a very different work environment.
Muscle and joint pain can be extremely troublesome and sometimes bothersome to say the least. Some cases start with mild discomfort while others can become so severe that simple things like sitting, standing, and walking become extremely painful, limiting day to day activities. In most cases, the use of over the counter medications, hot/cold packs and rest can help resolve the problem.
Have you ever wondered what is causing your muscle and joint aches and pains? With the recent pandemic, did you ever consider that your new workstation or the lack of moving is causing the new muscle pains?
The average person spends eight hours or more in the workplace. Occupational hazards and risks are prevalent in every work environment, especially those with prolonged periods of sitting. A healthy and productive work environment is a benefit for both the employee and the employer. As an employee, check your work ergonomics at home. Do you have a good chair with back support? Do you have your monitor at arm’s length away? Is your chair height adjusted so your knees are about level with your hips? Is the top of your monitor close to eye level? Are your wrists straight and hands at or below your elbow level? If you answered no to any of these questions, an assessment of your new work environment will improve your safety and prevent injuries.
A healthy and happy staff member is a valuable asset to any company. Improved well-being leads to higher job satisfaction and improved retention rates. There is a direct correlation between high productivity and a healthy and fit workforce. I applaud and respect the employers who are allowing employees to bring home office chairs during this time.
When designing or adapting to a new workspace, invite a physical therapist to be a member of the planning team to ensure that a wellness profile is conducted for all employees. A physical therapist can indeed help improve your overall health and productivity at work. The good news is — we can teach you what to do, and we are here to help you. Physical therapists dedicate their lives to helping individuals get better, stronger, and live life without pain. We want you to experience the full benefits of strength and mobility. We strive to achieve life changing improvements in all our clients. Nothing makes us happier. We want to see that smile on your face when you walk out of our clinic. It is why we do what we do.
Contact us today to discover the benefits of physical therapy for yourself.