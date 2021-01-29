The American Association of University Women Owatonna members invite interested guests and potential members to attend their meeting on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Non-members interested in attending should contact the AAUW at aauwowatonna@gmail.com.

The speaker for the evening is Amy Caron, Dodge/Steele counties public health administrator. Caron has been doing prevention work for over 20 years and is a Community Health Education graduate of the University of Minnesota. She will explain the Emergency Response role of Steele County Public Health to the COVID-19 pandemic and give an update on the overall status of SCPH services.

