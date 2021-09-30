Exchange Club of Owatonna will be hosting the 2021 Firefighter Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Owatonna VFW, beginning with a social at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The ticket price is $20 per person, and tickets are available at Owatonna InstyPrints, Owatonna City Administration Building and Kottkes. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, Oct. 7. This banquet is open to the community, and it is conducted to honor, not only the recipient, but all firefighters that risk their lives each day.
Brody started with the Owatonna Fire Department in 2011 as an explorer while still in high school. After graduation, he went on to become a paid-on-call firefighter and moved into the station as a resident. He said that he has learned the most about firefighting during his four years as a resident.
Brody is currently part of the Day Squad and is state certified at the Firefighter 2 level and as an emergency medical responder. He is employed by Block Plumbing (his family’s business) and enjoys golf and coaching hockey.
Also recognized during the banquet will be Ryan Seykora, the 2020 Firefighter of the Year. Ryan was selected during the pandemic and a banquet was not held.
The speaker for the evening is Ed Hoffman, Owatonna’s new fire chief. Hoffman will tell everyone a little history on his career in firefighting, why he chose Owatonna, and introduce himself to the community.
Join in honoring local firefighters and all the firefighters, whose main purpose is to serve the public.