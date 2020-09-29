The monthly membership meeting of the Owatonna RC Modelers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Robert and Corinne Reul Memorial Field, located at 4546 S.W. 43rd Ave., Owatonna.
Discussion will include the AMA/FAA status on drones, field shutdown for the season and the possibility to do impromptu Fun Flys, if the weather holds out during the winter months.
Anyone interested in aviation and R/C aircraft (fixed wing, helicopters or gliders) is welcome to attend club meetings and to stop at the field to observe flying activities anytime the gate is open.
Dates for all scheduled events are shown on the Owatonna RC Modelers web site-www.owatonna-rc-modelers.com/calendar/default.html and there is no cost to spectators.
The Owatonna RC Modelers Club is an Academy of Model Aeronautics Gold Leader Club for 2020 and has served RC aircraft hobbyists in southeastern Minnesota for over 30 years.