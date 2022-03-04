The Steele County Historical Society is introducing a new programming series at the History Center, focusing on content for children and their caregivers. History Detectives is designed to provide entertaining and educational programming designed specifically for children ages 2 to 10 years old as well as their parents or guardians. Educational content will be rooted in local history and themes that can be found in the History Center and Village of Yesteryear, providing a local foundation for learning.
Programs will be held at the History Center with two sections available each time: one for 2-5 year-olds and one for 6-10 year-olds. These programs are free to attend, and each child will be able to leave with a craft and take home educational materials to allow for continued learning. The first series of programs will be held Monday, March 7, at 10 a.m. and Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. These sections will focus on music and dance and their histories and relationships to local cultures, with the programs coinciding with the current exhibit on display at the History Center entitled Steele County Makes Music. Children will have the chance to learn and perform dances, play music, and create crafts under the supervision of staff and volunteers from the Steele County Historical Society.
Space is limited for these programs, so parents are encouraged to call ahead to reserve their spaces. Contact the Steele County Historical Society at 507-451-1420 with any questions or to make a reservation.