PARK AND REC: Enjoying Autumn with Owatonna Parks & Recreation

I recently came across this quote by L.M. Montgomery: “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” This quote is so true for me. October is my favorite month! I love fall; it's my favorite season. I really love all the seasons but there's just something about fall that makes it a little bit better than the other seasons. Here are just a couple of reasons I love fall, many of which relate to enjoying time in Owatonna parks and trails:
1) Slowing down and getting back into a routine. Summer is a wonderful season filled with plans, trips, chaos and fun! While summer is a whirlwind of fun, fall and back to school brings back structure. Fall also means spending more time at home. We enjoy the Owatonna parks and trails more in the fall than any other time of the year, partially because we’re home more in the fall.
2) The weather! I think this is the main reason I love fall so much. Our family loves to spend time outdoors and fall's temperatures make it the best season to do so. The air just feels refreshing, the kids aren’t complaining about the heat while we’re out enjoying the Owatonna trails and usually there are no bugs, especially in late fall. I’ve always enjoyed all temperatures we’re lucky to experience in Minnesota (yes, even the cold temperatures) but it is nice to not to have to wear many layers or not feeling like doing much because it’s so hot, and just enjoy some temperate weather.
3) Local festivals. There are so many local festivals to enjoy in fall. We’re lucky to live in a community where we have so many options to choose from to fill our weekends. From the Farmer’s Market to the many Halloween events, there are so many great events to attend in the fall. One in particular that we’ve been working hard on planning is our annual Trick or Treat Trail (see information below).
4) Beautiful scenery. Finally, there’s the beautiful fall scenery. It always amazes me to see what beauty nature can provide all on its own. The fall colors are just one more reason to get outdoors during the fall and visit a local park or trail; you won’t be disappointed by what you see.
Enjoy all fall has to offer with our 6th Annual Trick or Treat Trail! Ghosts and Goblins, Ghouls and Boys of all ages grab your trick or treat bags and head out to the Steele County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. Note the new location for more parking and space! Check out the Facebook event page where we’ll post location details. There will be over 40 businesses set up handing out treats, and providing games and crafts. Hasse Family Petting Zoo will be back this year with their large petting zoo; free for all to attend! The petting zoo will include goats, sheep, rabbits, a mini horse, alpaca and a potbellied pig. Kids can also take a ride on the kiddie train ride, find spooky treasures in the scavenger hunt and have their faces painted. Also back this year is a Woof or Treat Trail! The Woof or Treat Trail is a separate trail just for pets! Local pet businesses will be set up, handing out treats for pets and providing activities and games. There will be a pet costume contest with great prizes for the winners. The pet costume contest will take place at 3 p.m. on the stage in the Woof or Treat Trail area. The Steele County History Center is also planning on having an activity during this time, look for details to come on that on our Facebook page. We’ll also have bounce houses and free hot chocolate at the event. The Trick or Treat Trail is free but we will be taking food shelf donations. We’ll have a truck parked at the beginning of the trail designated for food shelf donations – please bring a donation if you’d like and help us fill the truck! The event is rain (or dare I say snow) or shine so bring out the umbrellas if the forecast is calling for rain. And, yes, your child, or even you should dress up! This event wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors; we have so many great businesses we’d like to thank. Our gold sponsors include: Harland’s Tire, Top Dog K-9 Grooming, Fernbrook Family Center, Owatonna Knights of Columbus, Owatonna Veterinary Hospital, Open Arms Suicide Prevention Program and Steele County Free Fair. Silver sponsors include: Heartland Animal Hospital, Owatonna Veterinary Services, Tails and Trails Pet Boarding & Daycare, Roundbank, Farmer’s Insurance Lindsay Macht Agency, Cash Wise Foods, Limberg Productions, Owatonna Shoe, Jaguar Communications, REM Woodvale, Allina Health, Patton, Hoversten & Berg, Timberdale Trace Eagle Senior Living, Climate by Design International, Sterling Pharmacy, Doherty Staffing Solutions, Kwik Trip. We hope you can make some memories, have some fun, enjoy the fall weather and scenery and join us for our 6th Annual Trick or Treat Trail.
Mark Your Calendars:
• 6th Annual Trick or Treat Trail – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2–4 p.m. at the Steele County Fairgrounds
• Youth Basketball – there’s still time to sign up, program begins Nov. 12
• Tikes and Squirts Basketball – now taking registrations, program begins early December
• Fall specials are now going on at Brooktree Golf Course.
For more information on all of our events and programs visit our website: www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation and like us on Facebook.