Let me live my life doing good works of mercy,
deliver me from needless anxiety and worry,
there are so many things I can do for others,
go, visit the sick and lonely one who suffers,
those who have no family nor friends nearby,
I have seen them sit in their room and cry.
When a kind stranger comes into their room,
it is like a ray of sunshine, it lifts their gloom,
we learn of sad things they’ve lived through,
they’ll explain to you why they just withdrew.
Veterans who experienced the ravages of war,
or some folks who tell you they grew up poor,
others who have had a happy and fulfilling life,
but were devastated by losing a husband or wife.
You explain that there is hope even in darkness,
at times we encounter people who are heartless,
but we all know that our lives will someday end,
for most folks that’s not difficult to comprehend.
My dear friend, let us now pray to God together,
that He accepts us into Heaven, where all is better.
Amen
Bud Peka