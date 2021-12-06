River Bend Nature Center in Faribault invites children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s) to Little Sprouts on December 14 for “Animal Signs” and December 28 for “Animal Homes” from 9:30-11 a.m.
On December 14, learn about what signs an animal might leave behind as the explore the woods, then go on an exploration walk to find real-life animal signs! On December 28 have fun exploring and learning about animal homes.
Little Sprouts is a parent-child class, held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, exploring the natural world. Each week has planned educational activities and nature-play time. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the class will be mainly outside. Masks are required when inside the building.
These programs are open to children birth through 5 years old and their adult. The Little Sprout’s fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required for these programs by the Monday before the program. For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at https://rbnc.org/little-sprouts. Make sure to see the other Little Sprouts topics scheduled through the end of the year.