Yes, July 14 was National Macaroni and Cheese Day. It is something to celebrate, for it comes close to being America’s number one comfort food. Just look at all the boxed offerings on your grocery shelves. By my count, there are six brands with 17 boxes and a dozen different variations of macaroni and cheese.

Mac and cheese has been mentioned in my columns before. Here is my favorite of the mac and cheese recipes. It’s apart of my can opener cuisine and includes very little prep work.

Pete’s Macaroni and Cheese

1 box macaroni and cheese. Remove half of the seasoning and make it according to the box instructions

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 small can chicken (alternative: 3-5 ounces roast, chopped)

1 tablespoon roasted red pepper, chopped

1 teaspoon paprika

Mix everything together in to the mac and cheese. Keep it over low heat till the add-ons are warmed and serve.

The kids love this rendition, or at least my kids do.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

