Yes, July 14 was National Macaroni and Cheese Day. It is something to celebrate, for it comes close to being America’s number one comfort food. Just look at all the boxed offerings on your grocery shelves. By my count, there are six brands with 17 boxes and a dozen different variations of macaroni and cheese.
Mac and cheese has been mentioned in my columns before. Here is my favorite of the mac and cheese recipes. It’s apart of my can opener cuisine and includes very little prep work.
Pete’s Macaroni and Cheese
1 box macaroni and cheese. Remove half of the seasoning and make it according to the box instructions
1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
1 small can chicken (alternative: 3-5 ounces roast, chopped)
1 tablespoon roasted red pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon paprika
Mix everything together in to the mac and cheese. Keep it over low heat till the add-ons are warmed and serve.
The kids love this rendition, or at least my kids do.