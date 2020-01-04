I recently came across this quote: “If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life but still the same amount of snow.” This is so true! As long as you live in Minnesota, you will experience winter every single year. I think of winter as just another great Minnesota season and actually really enjoy it. Think back to how excited you were as a kid about winter. Waiting for that first snow fall so you could get your sled out. As we get older the anticipation and excitement of winter disappears and many begin to dread winter. If you try to change your attitude about winter, maybe you can bring back some of that anticipation and excitement. Instead of trying to rush winter by, just accept it for what it is and try to enjoy it.
A recent study by the National Recreation and Parks Association shows that the large majority (86%) of U.S. adults say their physical activity level changes and more than half (58%) are less active during the winter months. Whether it’s because you don’t like the cold, the shorter days or just a lack of motivation, many of us are less active during the winter months. Try changing your perspective this winter and not to let the cold keep you indoors. I enjoy walking outside in the winter as much (or possibly even more!) during the warmer months. Walking outdoors in the winter is peaceful and quiet, there are no bugs and it feels refreshing!
Your Owatonna Parks are the perfect place to get outdoors this winter, continue being active, have some fun and maybe even feel like a kid again! There are many winter-only activities to choose from in your Owatonna Parks, including skating at Morehouse, cross country skiing at Brooktree, enjoying a walk on one of the paved trails (which are cleared year-round), ice fishing at Lake Kohlmier or Lake Chase (be sure to abide by the DNR ice safety guidelines) or fat tire biking through Kaplan’s. Give at least one of these activities a try and you might just start to enjoy winter!
Without winter we wouldn’t be able to offer our Winter Weekend Out! Winter Weekend Out is part of Bold & Cold, Owatonna’s winter festival. Bold & Cold will run Jan. 22 through Jan. 26; you can find a list of all Bold & Cold activities on the festival’s website: boldcoldowatonna.com. Our Annual Winter Weekend Out will be held on Jan. 24 through Jan. 26. Please check our Facebook page and website for updates on event cancellations or postponements due to weather. Here’s a rundown of the weekend’s activities:
Snow Sculpture Competition in Central Park – Get your team together and join in the Snow Sculpture Competition! No experience needed and we’ll provide the snow block for you to carve! If snow carving isn’t something you’d like to try, visit Central Park and watch the carving and see the finished sculptures. They will be up for viewing until they melt. Carving will begin Jan. 22 and will be finished by noon on Jan. 26.
Friday, Jan. 24
• Free Admission to West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center from 5-7 p.m. the gym, walking track, cardio room, and weight room will be open for use.
• Family Open Swim at the Owatonna Middle School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be two lifeguards on duty and the diving boards will be open. All children must be accompanied by a parent. Children with lifejackets must be within arm’s reach of a parent at all times. Cost is $2 per person.
Saturday, Jan. 25
• Adult Snow Volleyball Tournament at Lava Burgers beginning at 11 a.m. Trade in your shorts and tanks for thermals and hats and play in our Adult Snow Volleyball Tournament! Teams of up to 6 players (minimum of 4), co-rec or women’s teams. Cost is $30 per team and prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places! Sign up your team on the Park & Rec website.
• Fat Bike & Hok Ski Demo from 10 a.m.-noon. Have you ever wanted to try fat tire biking or hok skis? Now’s your chance! Straight River Sports will be at Kaplan’s Woods, providing fat tire bikes and hok skis for you to try out.
• 2020 iGames from 2-4 p.m. Grab a friend or family member and come to West Hills Social Commons (formerly SeniorPlace) for an afternoon of games for all ages. We will have Wii bowling and tennis, bags and billiards set up.
• Free Tennis at West Hills Tennis Center from 4:30-6 p.m. Stop out for some casual play and to hit with the Tennis Pro, Colan Surratt. Space is limited.
• Rock on Ice from 6-8 p.m. at Morehouse. Music, lights, fun...we’ll be Rockin on Ice! Bring the whole family down, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy a night skating to the music!
Sunday, Jan. 26
• Family Ice Fishing at Lake Kohlmier from 2:30–4:30 p.m. Join us on Lake Kohlmier for an afternoon of ice fishing. Limited equipment and bait will be provided. Holes will be pre-drilled for fishing. Prizes for kids 15 and under who catch the top 3 longest fish. This is a free event for everyone to attend. Look for more information to come.