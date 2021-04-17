Friday Camp is back! We are very excited to be able to offer Friday Camp again. Friday Camp is an eight-week program designed for kids with developmental disabilities and features traditional day camp activities from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brown Park. This nature day camp includes a fun-filled agenda of small group camp activities, swimming and some special events. Campers are welcome with or without support staff, many who return year after year. Please watch the Therapeutic Recreation newsletter and the website for more information.
We will continue to offer our group programming for Therapeutic Recreation. These are offered two times a month and advanced registration is required as we do have a limited amount of people who can attend. Please call Dani at 507-774-7110 for more information.
Bowling league is going to continue to be on hold. Please watch the newsletter and website for more information on when this program will start.
Tennis Lessons
Matt Hokanson has joined the city as a tennis pro contractor. Hokanson is a tennis professional who has been coaching tennis since the age of 15 in his hometown of Bemidji, Minnesota. This past fall he served as the assistant varsity tennis coach for the Bemidji High School Girls, who went on to win the Section 8AA championship. “Growing up, I was a two-sport athlete. I played football from third grade through my ninth grade year, and then played only tennis from 10th-12th grade. As a tennis player, I was a five-year varsity tennis player at Bemidji High School in Bemidji, Minnesota. While on the varsity tennis team, I played No. 1 singles from my sophomore year through my senior year. I also played numerous 16U & 18U tournaments in the USTA Northern Junior system. I bounced between a 1-2 star recruit in high school and finished ranked as the No. 744 ranked player in the United States and No. 20 in Minnesota for the 2015 class.” Matt went on to play Division 1 college tennis in the Big Sky Conference at the University of North Dakota. In Matt’s free time, he enjoys golfing, playing in tennis tournaments, and fishing. He is excited to be offering Junior Tennis lessons. Please watch the website for more information on the summer lessons.
Adopt a park
Adopt-a-Park (AAP) is new in 2021. Volunteering for AAP is a chance to assist the Parks Department to maintain a clean, beautiful area and communicate any issues associated with a specific park, trail or open space. Anyone can participate – church groups, organizations, businesses, school clubs, families or individuals. Volunteers are asked for a once monthly commitment April through October and are responsible for cleaning their site of trash, debris and downed tree limbs. They also help spread the word of Pack-in, Pack-out and leave no trace! Encourage others to take with them whatever they brought into the park and dispose of properly. Volunteers may also undertake beautification efforts in the adopted area upon approval by the park director.
The city provides trash bags, buckets and pickers to volunteers. We also coordinate pickup of trash, debris and limbs. If a project is being done, the parks department will also provide materials required. Volunteers will be recognized on signs at the entrance of the adopted park as well as on the city website and social media.
If you’re unable to make a monthly commitment, the Park Clean-Up Kits are better suited for you. Go to the Park and Rec website to register for a kit. Kits include buckets, bags and pickers. You pick up your kit from the Park Shop on Wednesday and return by the following Tuesday. You can go to any park or any trail during that time. Leave the filled garbage bags near a trash receptacle in that area for our crew to pick up!
Earth Day
Earth Day is April 22 and we’re celebrating all week! Participate in any activity and be entered into a drawing for a Park and Rec gift card! To enter, email a photo showing your participation to: parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us or post your photo on our Facebook page. Participate in any of the activities anytime throughout the week, including:
• Self-Guided Park Clean Up — Help clean up the parks! We’ll provide gloves, garbage bags and instructions at the park pavilions. Monday is Morehouse Park, Tuesday is Jaycee Park, Wednesday is Dartts Park, Thursday is Fairgrounds Park, and Friday is Brown Park.
• Trail Trivia — Walk the Kaplan’s Woods Parkway from Morehouse Park to Lake Kohlmier and see how well you get to know the trail! Trail Trivia can be found on our website and once you’ve found the answers, submit your answers on our website or email them to: parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us.
• Earth Day Your Way 5K — Run, walk, bike, roll, skip, hop, get to 5K your way! Get a 5K in anytime throughout the week and be entered into the Earth Day giveaway drawing! Once you’re finished, email parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us, include: name, whether you biked, ran, walked, etc., your 5K time (optional), a picture of yourself participating in the 5K (optional).
• Earth Day Walk/Bike to Work — Bike or walk to work at least one day during the week and be entered into the Earth Day giveaway drawing! Once you’re finished, email: parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us, include: name, whether you biked or walked to work, a picture of yourself biking or walking to work (optional).