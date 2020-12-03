The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $8.6 million total in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Locally, they awarded $20,000 to the Free Clinic of Steele County, $45,000 to the Owatonna Healthy Seniors Program and $100,000 to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.
“With this latest round of grants, we are reminded of the critical need that communities and individuals across the region continue to have as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and economic impacts,” said Charlotte Johnson, the co-CEO and trustee at Otto Bremer Trust.