Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its spring production of "The Gin Game" by D.L. Coburn that premiered at American Theater Arts in Hollywood in September 1976, directed by Kip Niven. It was Coburn's first play, and the theater's first production. The play won the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
"The Gin Game" uses a card game as a metaphor for life. Weller Martin is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy nursing home. Enter Fonsia Dorsey, a prim, self-righteous lady. They discover they both dislike the home and enjoy gin rummy, so they begin to play and to reveal intimate details of their lives. Fonsia wins every time, and their secrets become weapons used against one another. Weller longs for a victory to counter a lifetime of defeats, but it doesn’t happen. He leaves the stage a broken man, and Fonsia realizes her self-righteous rigidity has led to an embittered, lonely, old age.
Jeffrey Jackson is the director with Kathy Purdie as the technical director.
The cast includes Kristin Sellentine as Fonsia Dorsey and Bill Wood as Weller Martin.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m., April 23, 24, 30, and May 1 with matinee performances at 2 p.m., April 25 and May 2.
Online tickets will be available at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org for season members April 3 and the public on April 10. The Remote Box Office at Tri M Graphics will be open April 3 for members and April 10 for the public. The LTO Box Office opens April 19. Adult ticket price is $17; student ticket price is $14. An at-home streaming version will be available. Watch LTO's website and social media for more information.