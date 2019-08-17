Summer is winding down and with it is the end of Therapeutic Recreation’s Friday Camp. There is still one week left for campers but their summers have already been chalk full of fun at Camp! Every week has brought a different theme to Friday Camp – fan-favorites have been Sports Week and our field trip to Como Park and Zoo. For the last week of Camp, families and friends are invited to join their campers for a grill-out lunch and swimming!
For the rest of our Therapeutic Recreation members, the October – December Newsletter is currently being completed. Sneak peeks include a trip to Sever’s Corn Maze, Bingo Night with the KCs, and our annual trip to Mankato for the Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
Therapeutic Recreation currently offers three different weekly programming groups for people with disabilities:
Special Rec for children ages 4 – 10 (Wednesdays 5–6 p.m.)
Teen Club for students ages 10 – 22 (Thursdays 6–7:30 p.m.)
Night Club for adults ages 22 and up (Wednesdays 6–7:30 p.m.)
Special Rec focuses on socializing, crafts, and sports. Most weeks begin with a specific activity and end with members and staff playing ball and singing. Membership dues for Special Rec are $24 for each six month session. Sessions run from January – June and July – December.
Teen Club allows students to gather with their friends and learn new skills while having fun and being themselves. Recent activities include creating personalized yarn monograms, a cooking class where we made lasagna and brownies, and splashing around River Springs Water Park.
Night Club is the ultimate leisure and recreation experience for adults with disabilities in our community. Staff blends familiar hobbies with new, exciting programs to help introduce members to leisure pursuits that they may not have heard of before. Newer programs include making unique wall tapestries, participating in a Zumba class, and making cake pops. Some of our more traditional programs include tie dyeing, UNO tournaments, and planting flowers.
Therapeutic Recreation has been lucky enough to receive some donations from the community. A huge thank you to Gopher Sports for their generous donation that was used to purchase a paddleboat for our TR members to use. Friday Campers also got some use out of it during Camp this year and enjoyed every minute of it! We also received an incredibly generous donation from the Knights of Columbus #000945 that will be used for supplies for TR programs.
Any questions regarding weekly programs or trips can be directed to Dani Bakken at danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us (507-774-7110) or Madelyn Pennaz at madelyn.pennaz@ci.owatonna.mn.us (507-774-7108).
For a full list of Therapeutic Recreation activities, visit the Parks and Recreation website at: www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parks