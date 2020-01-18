Many of you who were students at Owatonna High School remember being in Elmer Lamont’s science class. He taught at the school for 30 years before retiring. Elmer adds another credit to his long life of 95 years. He is the last of a crew of 105 Navy seamen serving on the LST 611 still alive. During the war, he survived a bomb hit on his ship which was loaded with aviation fuel and had been beached for unloading. The ship was hit while beached at the Philippine Islands by the bomb dropped from a Japanese plane. “We saw a splash, were hit.” Elmer told me. “Eventually an army truck pulled us onto the beach where the ship was unloaded. We sat and waited for the unloading and eventually were towed to Pearl Harbor. From there we were towed to San Pedro California. We had no water, no sanitary facilities and no cooking facilities. Elmer said, “Once in California most of the crew was replaced with exception of seven of us. We then went back to Pearl Harbor from San Francisco after the ship was repaired. The ship was put back into service during the Korean War and in Viet Nam before taken out of service.”
There were two reunions of the remaining crew of LST 611, in 1983 and in 2004. Many of these men also served in Korea. The ship had gone back to Pearl Harbor after undergoing repairs and was sent to Korea. Elmer was discharged then. Elmer’s memory of his days on the LST is still vivid. He told me “At one time I sent out over 50 Christmas cards to fellow crew members that I had addresses for. In 2018 there was just one left along with me. This past year his card was returned telling me he had passed away.”
Music Boosters announce this year’s Hall of Fame honorees
The Music Boosters of Owatonna have named the four honorees of this year’s OHS Music Hall of Fame. They are Ray Lacina, the Meisel family, Carol Jensen and Laurie Meister. They will be recognized and honored during the Pops Concert on May 19.
Remembering Owatonna music in Washington D.C.
While on the subject of Owatonna music, my memories of one of the highlights of my broadcast career came to mind. Over the years I taped and re-broadcasts hundreds of music concerts in our schools, from elementary to high school. But the highlight year was 1967 when OHS Choral Director Roger Tenney was named National Teacher of the Year by Look Magazine. His honor took him to Washington D.C. Tenney proposed that he should be accompanied to Washington by his OHS concert choir. Members of the choir had been told they would accompany their director to Washington, but only had been led to believe they were going there because Tenney was a finalist for the national honor. The choir members weren’t informed that Tenney was indeed named National Teacher of the Year until the very morning they boarded buses to take them to the airport.
At the time Tenney told his choir a little white lie. “I told them that the White House requested that my choir accompany me because I was the only music teacher among the five finalists. My wife, Ethel, and I had been told that I had been named National Teacher of the Year, but we were sworn to secrecy until that April day when the news was released in Look Magazine.
Jerry Boos, Pink Allen and I, owners of radio station KRFO, were among those who were let in on the secret. It didn’t take long for us to decide that Pink and I would accompany Tenney and the choir to Washington which would result in an appearance in the Rose Garden at the White House where the choir would sing for President Johnson and Vice President Hubert Humphrey.
Departure day
It was a cold morning with drizzle and fog when the choir members and the Tenney family gathered on School Street to board the buses which would take them to the airport. The news that their director had actually been named National Teacher of the Year was given to them in the choir room that morning.
We were broadcasting from the loading site. I can still remember choir member Bonnie Flom unmercifully when she heard the news. There were many city officials on hand to send off the choir including Mayor Clayton Wanous, Don Moline, school principal and Superintendent of Schools C.P. Mickelson. Peter Vagt, a reporter from the Daily People’s Press also accompanied the choral delegation.
There was quite a delegation of Owatonnans that met the choir at the airport including Representative John Hartle, Senator Cliff Sommer, State Education Commissioner Duane Mathias, Bill Rye, school board member and Dick Haver, from United Airlines that arranged the charter flight for the choir. Also on hand were Roger’s mother and sister who acted as overseers of the choir. Of course, Roger’s wife, Ethel and daughters Christine, Dianne and Sharon were among those who flew with the choir.
Pink and I along with several others from the community flew in a regularly scheduled flight and the choir flew on their own especially chartered aircraft.
Funding for the trip
The amount needed to send the choir to Washington totaled around $7,000 which was raised from the community in a matter of days thanks to the efforts of Otto Quale. Dale Torgerson of Torgerson Travel made the travel arrangements.
Performance sites
Arrangements had been made to have the choir sing at several locations while in Washington. When Tenney was busy with other receptions etc., choral members Bill Redeker and Kathy Hustad directed the choir’s performances. Choir members were also treated to many tours in the nation’s capital including Arlington Cemetery and the Smithsonian Institution. Redeker also reported that he and several members of the male choral members climbed the 898 stairs to the Washington Monument.
Choir headquarters
The famous Willard Hotel was the headquarters for choir members and the adults accompanying them. Pink Allen and I hauled our heavy tape recorder wherever the choir performed. It was at a concert at the Willard Hotel that the choir sang, “Happy Days are Here Again” which included a solo by the Tenney daughters. The choir had quite a line-up of songs prepared for their appearances including “Impossible Dream”, “Moonglow”,“All the Things You Are”, “Jesu Priceless Treasure”, a great Conniff arrangement called “For All We Know” and “Minnesota Hail to Thee” featuring Jim Hoffman as soloist. That number was saved for the Vice President Hubert Humphrey and his wife Muriel who were from Minnesota.
Besides singing in the White House Rose Garden for the President, the opportunity came for the choir to sing in the National Cathedral. I remember that the sound of our choir singing there brought tears to many listener’s eyes and to the choral members as well. To the surprise of the choir, the cathedral organist joined them in the final verse.
Songs sung at the National Cathedral included “Jesu, Priceless Treasure,” “Our Father”, “The Lord Would Make a Paradise” with solo by Ruth Schroeder, “The Godly Stranger”, “Let There Be Peace on Earth” (arranged by Tenney), “I’m Goin’ to Sing” and “For All We Know”.
In those days the school did not hire a pianist to accompany the choir, but instead used students. Student pianists for this choir were Joyce Holden Myers and Mary Dinsmore Hymans.
A queen in absentia
There was a special thing that happened here at home while the choir was in Washington. Choral member Jeanette Bowe, was a finalist for Steele County Dairy Princess that year. She opted to make the trip to Washington and skip the coronation banquet. Jeanette was named the winner and she was notified in Washington.
In the Rose Garden
As I remember, it was a beautiful day the choir and the Tenney family were honored in the Rose Garden. Pink and I were mixed in with the White House Press Corp. Here were these two green hand reporters mixed in with the big guys. Prior to the ceremony, Pink sauntered out toward the podium with mike stand in hand preparing for our taping. It didn’t take long for the Secret Service to escort Pink back to the media gathering where we plugged into a general audio feed used by everyone else.
On hand for the ceremony were Congressman Eugene McCarthy, Al Quie, Odin Langen and Commissioner of Education Duane Mathias along with the Tenney family. At the podium were President Lyndon Johnson and Vice President Hubert Humphrey.
With the President and Vice President looking on, the choir sang four songs including “Let There Be Peace on Earth”, “I’m Going to Sing”, “The Impossible Dream” and “Minnesota Hail to Thee.” Vice President Humphrey then came to the podium and said, “Mr. President, you have just heard the Owatonna Minnesota High School Choir directed by the National Teacher of the Year, Roger Tenney”. We’re very proud of him and are very proud of this honor in Minnesota. President Johnson responded: “Mr. Tenney, I’m impressed by your message and music. Last year we honored a teacher that makes poets out of first graders. This year we honor one that makes musicians out of football players and who makes memberships in his choirs as sought after as a place on the first team. Mr. Tenney, you are an example and inspiration to all of us.”
The choral trip to Washington D.C. to honor Roger Tenney was an experience of a lifetime for me. Owatonna was honored to be recognized in this way by this man and his choir. Upon their return home they were led from Clinton Falls by the sheriff’s and police departments and brought down Cedar to Central Park where an official “welcome home” was held. President of the Chamber of Commerce, Ted Ringhofer, said, “What an honor to have a nationally famous choir in our community. Roger Tenney could make a group of frogs sound good!” The choir responded with one more singing of “Happy Days are Here Again.”
Tenney was indebted to those that worked on his Teacher of the Year committee including Jemina Mork, Don Humphries, Christ Kristo, Helen Larson, Charlie Pearson and Otto Quale as well as the trip chaperones including Don Moline, Don Humphries, Ken and Audrey Klima and Otto Quale. Tenney spent the following year traveling and speaking nationwide. He was introduced in the audience by Ed Sullivan on his TV variety show. The year of 1967 certainly did make The Impossible Dream come true.
A long-play record album was made from our tape recordings of the choir’s appearances. The records were sold as a fund raiser for the choir.
Bold and Cold starts next week
The 2020 edition of Owatonna’s “Bold and Cold Winter Festival” begins this next week. Snow sculpture competition begins in Central Park this Wednesday and runs through the 26th. Check the Parks and Recreation website for any changes due to weather or lack of snow. Next Friday, January 24, begins Winter Weekend Out activities. Friday: Free admission to West Hills Fitness Center from 5:00-7:00 p.m.; Family Open Swim from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (fee $2.00) at the Owatonna Middle School; Saturday, January 25; Adult Snow Volleyball Tournament at Lava Burgers beginning at 1:00 p.m. ($30.00 entry fee per team); Fat Bike/Hok Ski Demo at Kaplan’s Woods, 10:00-noon.; 2020 iGames: 2:00-4:00 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons; Free Tennis, West Hills Tennis Center, 4:30-6:00 p.m.; and the day winds up with “Rock on Ice” at Morehouse Park from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Music, lights and fun! Warm up by the bonfire. Sunday, January 26: Ice fishing at Lake Kohlmeier, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free event for all. Limited equipment and bait provided and holes pre-drilled.
Century Farm applications
A reminder from the fair that applications for the recognition of 2020 Century Farms in Steele County are now available at the SCFF office. Farms that qualify are those that are at least 100 years old in 2020 and the family must have owned the farm for 100 years or more. Ownership must be continuous. To obtain applications on line go to MNstatefair.org. Deadline for applications is March 2nd. Fair dates are August 18-23rd.
Save the date
The 16th annual Chili Cookoff will be held Saturday, February 1 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. Over 40 different chilies will be featured. There are still a few spots left if you wish to enter. Contact Bill Lawrence at 390-2210. Tickets available at K.C. Hall, Costas and Kottke’s. Proceeds to Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Joke of the week
Housework was a woman’s job, but one evening, Jenny arrived home from work to find the children bathed, one load of laundry in the washer and another in the dryer. Dinner was on the stove, and the table set. She was astonished! It turned out that Ralph, her husband, had read an article that said, “Wives who worked full-time and had to do all the housework were too tired to have sex”.
The night went very well. The next day, she told her office friends all about it. “We had a great dinner. Ralph even cleaned up the kitchen. He helped the kids do their homework, folded all the laundry and put it away. I really enjoyed the evening.” “But about afterward?” asked her friends. “Oh that….Ralph was too tired.”