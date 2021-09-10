The Clean Rivers Partners – formerly the Cannon River Watershed Partnership – will be hosting the 13th annual Cannon River Watershed-Wid CleanUP from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will be held across the region to clean up the Cannon and Straight rivers.
Community CleanUPs will take place in Owatonna at Morehouse Park, in Northfield at the Lions Riverside Park an the Carleton Arboretum, in Faribault at Two Rivers Park, in Waterville at Lions Park, in Shields Lake at McCullough Park, and in Cannon Falls at Riverside Park.
Those who do not wish to attend a community event at this time can choose to do a “CleanUP at Home. After registering online for a “CleanUP at Home”, Clean River Partners staff will leave a set of gloves and bags on your front porch the week of Sept. 12 to assist in the neighborhood CleanUP.
“While we focus the volunteer CleanUP in city parks along the Cannon and Straight rivers, really picking up litter anywhere in town helps keep rivers clean, since litter in the street can wash into storm drains that dump right into the river,” said Clean River Partners CleanUP Coordinator Kevin Strauss.
Every volunteer will receive a 2021 CleanUP bandanna.
Visit CleanRiverPartners.org/cleanup to sign up for a CleanUP event in your area.
For more information email Kevin Strauss at kevin@cleanriverpartners.org.