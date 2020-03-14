OWATONNA — Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its summer production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Bev Cashman is the director and Kathy Purdie the technical director.
Children ages 9-11 will audition on Saturday, March 28 from 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Adults will audition on Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30 from 6:30-9 p.m.
Roles are available for 11 men ages 16-42 to play the brothers, 10 women of various ages to play their wives, a Narrator, Pharaoh, Jacob/Potiphar, and Joseph. Those auditioning will be asked to sing and dance. Audition packets are now available at the Owatonna Public Library, and online at littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on June 21 and 28.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is presented by arrangement with The Musical Company, LP 229 West 28th Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10001 and is sponsored by Wenger Foundation.