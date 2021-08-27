Mike Iverson of Hope Creamery in Hope took top prize in the Artisan Butter category in the 2021 Minnesota State Fair Butter and Cheese Contest. Iverson had a score of 96.567 out of 100.
Iverson's butter and other award-winning Minnesota-made butter and cheeses will be in the display cooler near the butter-sculpting booth in the State Fair’s Dairy Building and available to the public.
From a half-pound rolled blueberry chevre to a 20-pound block of butter to a 42-pound chunk of cheddar parmesan, about 50 entries in this year’s Butter and Cheese Contest will be auctioned off to the highest bidders to fund dairy student scholarships through Upper Midwest Dairy Industry Association, a non-profit industry group.
Online bidding is open during the run of the State Fair at Fahey Sales Auctioneers and Appraisers. View the top five winners in each category in the Dairy Building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 5, and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 6.
All proceeds from the first-ever public auction will fund the association’s Gene Watnaas scholarship, named for the organization’s retired longtime director. To recognize individuals pursuing post-secondary education in a field that will enhance the quality and safety of dairy and food products, UMDIA will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to qualified applicants pursuing a degree in Animal Science with emphasis in dairy, Dairy Science, Food Animal Veterinary Medicine, Dairy Manufacturing, Dairy Technology, Dairy Food Science or other related degree programs.