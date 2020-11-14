What does it mean to be thankful during this time of uncertainty? That is a question I have been pondering a lot lately. With spikes in the Covid-19 cases and a contentious election there seems to be little to be thankful for. Unlike most years when extended and blended families would come together on Thanksgiving to dine on turkey and give thanks for all we have. Like, a full house of family, friends, fun, food, crafts and football-but not this year. It is just too risky.
In yesterday’s press conference Governor Waltz made it clear that even small family gatherings can have deadly repercussions. The CDC is especially worried about family gathering becoming super spreader events. So it looks like COVID 19 is on track to ruin Thanksgiving, or at least our romantic version of Thanksgiving.
So what does it mean to be thankful when everything about Thanksgiving has been stripped away? What is left? Perhaps, instead of Thanksgiving 2020 — let’s think of it as Giving Thanks 2020. Even though it doesn’t feel like there is much to be thankful for.
Giving thanks is an act of not just praising God for all we have — but to acknowledge that it is God who has given us all that we have. This year more than ever we need to know that God is still the source of all our bounty –and if we are able we need to share in that bounty. Not out of obligation but out of a deep sense of gratitude. This is what our spiritual ancestors were reminded of again and again.
In Deuteronomy 8:7-9 Moses tells the Israelites that their long journey is coming to an end and they will be going into a land where they will “eat bread without scarcity.” There will be abundant water, grains, vines, fruit trees, rocks for building, metal for weapons and tools. Then Moses lays out for them in verse 10 to whom they are to be grateful: “You shall eat your fill and Bless the Lord your God for the good land that God has given you.”
One thing I have been saying to my congregation over and over again during this uncertain time is God is still God and for that we are to give praise and thanksgiving. This version of Psalms 100 was read at my father’s funeral and it is what I turn to when I need to be grateful even in tough times. Time such as these...
A Thanksgiving Psalm (The Message Bible)
100 1-2 On your feet now—applaud God!
Bring a gift of laughter,
sing yourselves into his presence.
3 Know this: God is God, and God, God.
He made us; we didn’t make him.
We’re his people, his well-tended sheep.
4 Enter with the password: “Thank you!”
Make yourselves at home, talking praise.
Thank him. Worship him.
5 For God is sheer beauty,
all-generous in love,
loyal always and ever. AMEN