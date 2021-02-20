As we finish up our winter basketball and hockey programs, we are looking forward to spring! Registration dates for spring and summer programs are listed below. Mark your calendars for the registration dates so you don’t miss it! Please note that dates are subject change due to governor's orders and restrictions.
Registration 1 will take place Feb. 22-March 4 and will include Little League, Minor league, Mini/Junior Crush, Crush Traveling program, Tackle Football grades 3-6 program, and Association Golf.
Registration 2 will take place March 10-18 and will include Soccer and Spring swimming.
Summer Registration will take place May 3-12 and will include T-ball, Mini Sluggers, TR Friday Camp, Summer Swimming and Girls Lacrosse.
Registration System
We have a new registration system, so if you have not created your account yet, please do so. To create an account, simply visit Owatonna Parks and Recreation's website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation, click on the "Register Now" button, and select "Log in/Create Account" in the upper left corner. Then select "Create your OWMMPR Account" and fill in the required information. On a mobile device, select "Account" in the upper right corner and then select "Sign Up." To receive text alerts (i.e. activity cancellations, facility closings), indicate your mobile carrier next to your cell number.
You can add additional members (spouse, children, etc.) at any time in your account settings and keep your entire household on one account.
When you’ve found a program, make sure to select the correct account member before adding it to your cart.
Skating at Morehouse
Ice skating at the Warsinski ice rinks located at Morehouse Park are open in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s guidelines. The chalet is now open for a warming house at 25% capacity, which is a max of 35 people, and consumption of food in the chalet is now allowed. Additional benches will be placed outside the chalet for people to change into their skates. At this time, bonfires are not allowed. We ask that when skating you practice proper social distancing, hygiene, and if you have symptoms to not use the facility at that time.
Chalet hours include Monday thru Friday from 3-9:30 p.m.; Saturdays, holidays, and school vacation days from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Sundays from noon-9:30 p.m.
Cross Country Ski Trails
Cross country ski trails are groomed in the winter at Kaplans, Brooktree and Morehouse. The Parks Department packs and grooms cross-country skiing trails throughout the winter season with trails through Kaplan’s Woods, from Kaplans to Morehouse Chalet and the upper and lower nine of Brooktree golf course. Ski rentals are available at Morehouse Chalet during business hours.
Lifeguard training registration now open
The purpose of the American Red Cross Lifeguarding course is to provide entry-level lifeguard participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatics emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. Register by calling the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Office at 507-444-4321 or by registering online using the Owatonna Parks and Rec registration website.
Training options include:
• Feb. 23-March 2 (23rd from 6:45-9:30 p.m., 27th from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 28th from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 2nd from 6:45-9:30 p.m.)
• March 22-26 (All days 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
• April 24-27 (24th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 25th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 27th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• May 8-11 (8th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 9th from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m, 11th from 7-9:30 p.m.)
• June 14-18 (All days 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)