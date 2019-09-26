Hey all! My name is Colan Surratt, and have just started as the new tennis professional for the City of Owatonna. I grew up in Blue Earth, Minnesota, and went to college at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where I majored in biology while competing on the tennis team and singing in choir. I previously worked as a tennis professional at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville after two years working in South Dakota post-graduation.
Having grown up in Southern Minnesota, I am incredibly excited to be in Owatonna. My overarching goal is to bring a fun and enriching tennis experience to the community. The West Hills Complex is the perfect place for that! I began playing tennis in middle school and did not fully engage in it until a couple years later. Boy, do I wish I had started earlier.
Starting as a teenager and still being young myself, I find I’m most passionate about teaching junior players. They are always looking for opportunities to crack jokes, be silly, improve their skills, and even give me a hard time once in a while — ask me about the student who kept insisting that I need a dog!
Junior tennis can be a significantly enriching experience for young players both as athletes and people. Because tennis combines a plethora of physical and mental skills, it requires profuse effort and dedication to reach a high level. Strokes can take years, not days or months, to perfect. Some folks never even get to that perfection (don’t ask me about my volleys!).
While some might balk at the challenge, I see it as part of the beauty of the sport. Whether we start at age 4 or 74, we can always be chasing a goal in tennis. There’s something to be said for loving the process as much as the result!
Juniors are continually growing, and I get excited at the chance to help them whenever I can. Be on the lookout for fun programming options for your junior player!
For the adults, whether you are a tennis connoisseur or a novice looking for a new hobby, playing tennis is a blast! Adult drills are social, entertaining, and can be a great workout too. Leagues allow you to tap into your competitive side to crush the competition. Private lessons provide an avenue to supplement your skills through one-on-one instruction. And, you can always rent a court with your friends to hit around.
I personally love running adult tennis mixers that combine drills and games with socializing. Events like these allow me to better connect with adult players in the club, which I find is often relegated to small talk between drills or passing by between lessons. You might even find a new doubles partner or league player too! No matter what you’re searching for, we want to provide that for you at West Hills!
With all that I’ve said so far, I have to say that the game of tennis has taught me to compete with sportsmanship and integrity, push myself with dedication and commitment, and to have fun and be nice while doing it…along with so much more! I love tennis so much that I’ve even chosen to make a career out of it. Hopefully I can help you have some fun on the courts too!