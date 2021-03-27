My favorite place on earth has long been my family’s cabin on a two by one mile lake just north of Garrison, Minnesota, called Big Pine Lake. My great-grandfather finished building the cabin in 1945. He began a tradition of going to the lake nearly every weekend he could to fish, relax, and enjoy God’s creation. It was this place that taught me to slow down, relax and enjoy the moment I was in.
Though, a word that seems to characterize many of our lives today is “busy.” We find ourselves busy with work, our families, and any number of other things that we choose to do or seem to come our way. The year 2020 has, for some, decreased this overall sense of busyness, but yet for others it has increased it. Growing up, I saw my immediate and extended families have differing amounts of busyness. It seemed as if everyone always had a thousand things to do, and they always seemed so tired, but there was one individual who never seemed to come off that way – my grandfather.
My grandfather, before he passed, had been through a lot in his life: his dad ending his own life, his sister dying far too early, his daughter dying when she was forty years old, and then his oldest son dying due to complications with ALS. But through it all, his attitude and overall demeanor was always calm and present. He was a man that did what he needed to do, took his responsibilities seriously, and lived in each and every moment.
There are a lot of things that our minds can dwell on, can worry about, the “what-ifs.” The “what-ifs” take us out of the moment we are in, and often can cause us to miss what God is trying to tell us. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells his listeners to not be anxious about tomorrow, because each new day will be enough trouble for itself (Matt. 6:34). The passage is ultimately about God providing for our needs and how we so often worry about those things. Watching my grandfather live this principle out has had a profound impact on my life — to see someone, through the ups and downs, live in each moment, not worrying, but working hard and trusting in God.
God knows our needs and he desires that we come to him in faith and ask for what we need. In the busyness of life, don’t forget to slow down, live in every moment you are given and ask God for what you need, relying on him in the ups and the downs.