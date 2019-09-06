OWATONNA — Owatonna residents will soon be receiving the Fall Community Education brochure in their mailboxes. On-line registration (www.owatonnacommunityed.org ) is underway with walk-in and phone call registrations also being accepted. The Fall Community Ed. brochure showcases numerous programs and leisure opportunities for youth, adults and families. Most offerings have a limited number of spots available, so consider registering early. Any questions can be answered by calling the Community Education Office at 507-444-7900.

