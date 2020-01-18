Happy New Year everyone! We here at the Parks and Recreation department hope you all had a fun and safe holiday season and are looking forward to spring!
Parks and Recreation is made up of many different divisions that run each different facet of the department. One division that people may not be familiar with is Inclusive Recreation. Inclusive Recreation encourages all children to participate in Parks and Rec programs regardless of any disabilities, health concerns, or allergies. When you register a child for a sport, camp, or lessons, you are asked if your child has any special needs or health concerns. When you share this information with us, it will be used to ensure that your child has the best possible time during their Park and Rec experience. After indicating that your child has a health concern, a member of the Therapeutic Recreation team will contact you to ask about any accommodations your child may need to make sure that they can participate as fully as possible. This information is confidential and only shared with your child’s coach.
The goal of Inclusive Recreation, and Therapeutic Recreation as a whole, is to make recreation accessible for everyone in our community. Therapeutic Recreation has a few programs available for adults and students with disabilities and mental health concerns. Monday Bowling League welcomes bowlers ages 10 and up to bowl two games a week during each twelve-week bowling session. Each bowler’s score is recorded and they will be presented with a certificate of achievement at the end of the league session. Night Club is a weekly group that meets on Wednesdays from 6:00-7:30pm for adults ages 22 and older. Night Club focuses on creating leisure activities fitting for adults with various disabilities. Highlights from previous months include playing board games, painting beautiful barn quilts, and making cards for loved ones. Membership to Night Club is $51 for January – June 2020. For younger adults and teens, Teen Club is a weekly group that meets on Thursdays from 6:00-7:30pm. Teen Club focuses on social interactions and fun recreation activities for teen and young adults ages 10-22. Program highlights from Teen Club include going to Rivers Springs Water Park, making friendship bracelets, and dancing along to Wii games.
For more information on Therapeutic Recreation, please contact Madelyn Pennaz via phone (507-774-7108) or email (madelyn.pennaz@ci.owatonna.mn.us)
The Owatonna Soccer Association (OSA) is now having registration for traveling teams for the MYSA Spring/Summer league. Boys and girls born in 2011 (U9) through those born in 2002 (U18) are eligible. OSA requires that all registrations be done online except for those individuals requesting scholarships. All online registrations need to be completed by Feb. 15, 2020 by going to owatonnasoccer.org. All scholarship registrations need to be completed by bringing the Scholarship Application to or filling it out at Walbran & Furness Law Office at 140 East Main Street by Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. If you have any questions contact Marc Oien at 507-213-6716 or Colleen Herzog at 507-676-5047.