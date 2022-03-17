The high school hockey season came to an end last week as the 2022 state tournament wound up. During my broadcasting career, calling the games on the radio of the Owatonna boys hockey team brought about wonderful years of exciting high school games, and associations with dedicated Owatonna hockey fans.
We were one of the first radio stations in southern Minnesota to broadcast high school hockey. I wasn’t a part of the first days of broadcast games. We relied on hockey fans to get behind the KRFO microphone to describe the games. Eventually it became difficult to find people who wanted to take on the task, so being a close friend of coaches Dudley Otto and Bill Ryden, I decided to take on the job myself. I never played the game, but I quickly learned the basics of it.
I began broadcasting the games when our home ice was Shattuck Arena in Faribault. We had no indoor arena in Owatonna back then. Practices were also held at Shattuck. The boy’s team was bussed there every morning before school. A few isolated times the team practiced on the river at Morehouse Park.
An appropriate color man
Before I tackled the job of play-by play, I had to find a person to act as my sidekick that knew all the ins and outs of the game. Who fit that qualification better than my close friend Ken Wilcox who was president of Norwest Bank in Owatonna. Ken, along with Ken Austin, were the instigators of youth hockey in our city and also coached youth hockey teams. Thinking that there was no way Ken could find time to be at every game, home and away, I asked him and without a thought he said yes. Ken acted as my color man for all the time I broadcasted the game without receiving a penny for his time. He added comments to the game that enhanced every one of our broadcasts. At times Ken would work after closing time at the bank until just before the varsity game started. He would arrive in his business suit and tie, not having time to don his “hockey clothes”.
Shattuck arena provided just the basics for the team. The north wall of the arena was just a plastic sheet. There was no press box, so we were provided with a shaky structure that we had to climb. The tower was located next to the Owatonna player box so we could often hear the coach’s instructions to the players.
There was very little heat in the arena, so on frigid nights it was COLD for us and the fans. I wore an orange snowmobile suit provided to me by Coach Otto’s mother, Lorraine, who owned Varsi-Jac in Owatonna.
Indoor arena
It became obvious that the expanding high school hockey program demanded an indoor skating facility. Again, Ken Wilcox and Ken Austin teamed up to coordinate a fund-raising campaign for the building of a new arena on the fairgrounds. The building would not only accommodate skating, youth hockey and high school hockey in the winter, but would be available during non-ice times in the summer to accommodate special shows as well as displays and booths during the Steele County Free Fair. Fund-raising for the building went on until enough funds were pledged to make the Four Seasons Arena a reality.
The press box
During the construction of the Four Seasons Arena, I convinced arena manager Bill Carlson to build us our own press box. It eventually became a reality, located near the ceiling on the north side of the rink. We were allowed to attach our call letters, KRFO to the press box. We had a tremendous view of the ice and the action. The only challenge was getting up to the box. The contractors attached a metal ladder to the wall next to the box. The ladder only extended half-way down to the floor so on game nights, a rickety wooden step ladder was leaned against the wall to the floor allowing us to climb to the press box. Then another problem developed. It would be impossible to climb the ladders holding my equipment bag in one hand. So, our engineer, Jerry Boos, came up with the idea of attaching a boat winch to the press box with a rope that was lowered to my equipment with a hook on the end. After entering the press box, I lowered the winch which was attached to the equipment bag on the floor and brought it up to our broadcast site. How that ladder arrangement passed inspection is beyond me, but we used that method for several years without a tragic accident of someone falling while climbing the ladders. Later, a stairway entrance was constructed for easy entry from the bleachers. Today, the KRFO press box is rarely used in favor of a table on the south side of the arena.
A disappointing melt
How well I remember the year when the Four Seasons Arena was completed and all of us connected to the high school hockey program anxiously awaited the night when our first high school game would be played there. It was a Saturday with the scheduled game against John Marshall. Bill Carlson came to work that morning and to his dismay, the rink was all water. A leak had developed in the line from the compressors and all of the freon had leaked out. There was to be no indoor high school game that night in Owatonna and back to Shattuck we went. It took several days for repairs to be made.
One looks back to those early days of high school hockey in Owatonna and wonder how we overcame the challenges that faced us. Due to the determination of many “rink rats” in our community, the Four Seasons Arena is still known as one of the finest in southern Minnesota.
Since those early days, a second arena was built.
OHS student honors
Congratulations to two Owatonna High School seniors who have received special accolades.
Ava Hess was recently selected as one of two statewide winners of the Minnesota Association of Student Councils scholarship. Winners demonstrate exceptional qualities of leadership and character and have contributed significantly to the success of their local schools and communities. Hess has served on the Owatonna High Student Council for four years, serving as Junior Class President and Student Body Historian/Advertising Chair. She is musically talented, is a member of the National Honor Society and was honored as one of 36 recipients of Minnesota ExCEL award in 2021. In 2020, Ava created her own company, Art Avie Co, where she sells her personally designed greeting cards and stationery on Etsy.
OHS senior Claire Heyne has been named a finalist in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarships. Claire was among two million students to take the PSAT in the fall of 2021 and her score was one of the top few in the state of Minnesota. As a finalist, Claire is in the running to receive a sought-after National Merit Scholarship.
Joke of the week
A young couple moves into a new neighborhood. The next morning, while eating breakfast, the young woman sees her neighbor hanging the wash outside. “That laundry isn’t very clean”, she said. “She doesn’t know how to wash correctly. Maybe she needs better laundry soap”. The husband looked on but remained silent. Every time her neighbor would hang out her wash the young woman would make the same comments. About a month later, the woman was surprised to see a nice clean wash on the line and said to her husband, “Look, she has learned how to wash correctly. I wonder who taught her this?” The husband said, “I got up early this morning and cleaned our windows.”