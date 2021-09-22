Thursday, Sep 23
Legion-SAL-VFW Membership Night • 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman's Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Membership Supper for Legion, Sons of the Legion, VFW, and Auxiliary Members. 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meatball supper. Adults $10, kids 6-12yrs $5 and kids 5 yrs and younger free. Program - American Legion Girl & Boy Stater, Music + Memorial Update
Steele County Duck Bash • 5 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. 49th annual event with over $20,000 worth of prizes. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Wear camo or blaze orange for a free chance at a gun. Tickets available at www.mndu.org.
Fall into Fashion • 5 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join Styles of Steele at our fall fashion show — Fall into Fashion! Dinner, drinks, fashion show and much more!
Moonlighters Exchange Club - Owatonna Police Department Recognition Banquet • 6 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. This year's recipient is: Detective Christian Berg. Social begins at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15/per person and available at Owatonna VFW, Owatonna Law Enforcement Center and Moonlighter Exchange Club members or call 507-456-4596 (Rhonda Guthier)
Friday, Sep 24
Emergency Preparedness Planning Session • 12-1 p.m., Owatonna Public Utilities, 208 Walnut Ave S, Owatonna. Spots reserved at forms.gle/j9ZDVoYgkUHG7MTk9.
Oktoberfest • 12-10 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Classic OktoberFest under the big top at MSB. Luverne Wanous on his Concertina, Brian Raichle's polka band, the return of L'Auger Wagon and the Meriden Marzen, brats from Torey's, and more!
Pillsbury Baptist Bible College Reunion • 1 p.m., Pillsbury Baptist Bible College campus, 315 S. Grove Ave., Owatonna. Reunion will begin on Friday, Sept 24 with registration from 1-5 p.m. Attendees can stay in the former ladies' dorm for $25 per room, and each room has two beds. You may sleep more than two in a room if you bring sleeping bags or air mattresses. You would need to provide your own bedding, pillows, towels, and toiletries. Payment will be due upon arrival. Families will need to pay for the meals for each family member who attends. Childcare will not be provided.
Saturday, Sep 25
Owatonna Farmer's Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Rustic Mamas Fall Market • 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. In the Foundation Barn, east end of the fairgrounds. No admission charge, free parking.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Sep 26
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Kiwanis Club Belgian Waffle brunch • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Tickets at the door are $9, children under five free.
Monday, Sep 27
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Sep 28
Parkinson's support group • 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets every 4th Tuesday of the month in the Gainey Room.
Wednesday, Sep 29
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Sep 30
Big Brothers Big Sisters BIG Bash • 5:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. September is Big Brothers Big Sisters Month, so come out and celebrate at MSB. Enjoy live music, giant Jenga, cornhole, & El Rey Del Taco food truck. Get a bonus free BBBS pint glass while supplies last. Event is free and all aged 21+ are welcome!
Saturday, Oct 02
DAV of Minnesota Chapter #20: All-Service Veteran Picnic • 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Alexander Park, 1814 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Various veteran services and support organizations. Family friendly, bouncy house, games, food, music and BYOB.
Owatonna Farmer's Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Ellendale Fall Festival • 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fifth Avenue West, Fifth Avenue West, Ellendale.
50 years of Octoberfest • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 815 E University St., Owatonna. Event will be held outside under the canopy and feature painted pumpkins, pecans, plants and a variety table. Masks are requested and social distancing observed. Proceeds to: The Steele County Habitat for Humanity and local church missions.