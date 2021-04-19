Owatonna Public Schools, in partnership with Minnesota Alliance With Youth and AmeriCorps, is seeking people interested in helping young people impacted by COVID-19 in the community this summer. The Emergency Response Initiative will address the impacts of COVID–19 on education and learning. Service activities will meet the unique needs of Owatonna, including distance learning support, summer enrichment activities, emergency food distribution, housing support, and more.
Anyone interested in serving as a summer Emergency Response Initiative AmeriCorps member with Owatonna Public Schools can apply at mnyouth.net/americorps. Members will serve June 7-Aug. 14 and will receive a modest living stipend, a scholarship, and other benefits during their service. Emergency Response Initiative AmeriCorps members can expect to serve 300 hours during the summer, or about 35 hours per week for 10 weeks.