OWATONNA — Thomas Dufresne, CFP, ChFC, CRPC, BFA Private Wealth Advisor, has announced his retirement from Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Dufresne has served families in Owatonna and surrounding area for 23 years as a financial advisor. Dufresne, along with his partner Brandon Wayne founded Dufresne, Wayne & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. The practice, which also includes advisors Jacob Norrid and Christina Wetmore and 6 support staff will continue to serve the area in their current location at 1850 Austin Road, Suite 104, Owatonna, MN, 55060.
“The privilege of working with my clients has far exceeded all my expectations. Helping them plan for a life free of financial worry has been unbelievably gratifying”, said Dufresne. “I know that they will continue to receive the same quality of advice from Brandon and our excellent staff. All of them share my commitment to client service.”