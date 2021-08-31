Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) announces the members of the 2021 Prosperity Initiative cohort, a program which provides free coaching and training to entrepreneurs who identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color. Two Owatonna business owners have joined this year’s cohort:
- Hiwet Products, a food manufacturer
- New Dawn Education Group, an early childhood education center
SMIF is currently recruiting additional members.
According to the US Census Bureau, 29% of Minnesota’s population will be people of color by 2040, an increase from only 4% in 1980. The Prosperity Initiative was designed to respond to this rapid growth and help remove barriers to success for entrepreneurs.
Whether entrepreneurs in the program already have a business, or just an idea for one, they are paired with an expert coach who guides them through the process of building a business plan, creating a marketing plan, and finding access to financing and navigating regulations. Since the launch of the Prosperity Initiative in 2016, 67 entrepreneurs have graduated from this program.
“We are excited to welcome these new clients to the program,” said Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development at SMIF. “We look forward to seeing how their businesses develop over the next year.”
SMIF is currently seeking additional members to join this year’s Prosperity Initiative cohort. Contact Maddy Fisher at maddyf@smifoundation.org or 507-214-7029 or visit smifoundation.org/prosperity for more information.