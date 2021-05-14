It is a very troubled, unkind world,

that we are now living in,

so very many dreadful crimes,

and with every kind of sin.

We must hear and follow

the word of God,

that’s the only solution

that I can see,

to make the world safe

and sane again, for everyone,

including you and me.

This is what I see

in my imagination:

In frustration and vexation,

with a huge tear in His eye,

God looks down from His throne,

up in Heaven, on High,

He shouts out to all nations,

People, people, people,

what have you done

with my beautiful creation,

you have brought me

much frustration and vexation,

you have polluted

your water, land, and air,

there is death

and destruction everywhere,

millions of infants’ lives

have now been taken,

I love them dearly,

their lives have not been

forsaken,

their sinless souls

are here, with me,

in Heaven, for eternity.

I find all this so very

repugnant,

I watch it all,

and shake my head,

just remember,

I’ll sit in final judgement,

someday,

when you’re all dead.

I’ll be leaving you now,

then I’ll just wait and see,

after this stern reminder,

whether you

have listened to me.

Bud Peka

Owatonna

