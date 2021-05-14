It is a very troubled, unkind world,
that we are now living in,
so very many dreadful crimes,
and with every kind of sin.
We must hear and follow
the word of God,
that’s the only solution
that I can see,
to make the world safe
and sane again, for everyone,
including you and me.
This is what I see
in my imagination:
In frustration and vexation,
with a huge tear in His eye,
God looks down from His throne,
up in Heaven, on High,
He shouts out to all nations,
“People, people, people,
what have you done
with my beautiful creation,
you have brought me
much frustration and vexation,
you have polluted
your water, land, and air,
there is death
and destruction everywhere,
millions of infants’ lives
have now been taken,
I love them dearly,
their lives have not been
forsaken,
their sinless souls
are here, with me,
in Heaven, for eternity.
I find all this so very
repugnant,
I watch it all,
and shake my head,
just remember,
I’ll sit in final judgement,
someday,
when you’re all dead.
I’ll be leaving you now,
then I’ll just wait and see,
after this stern reminder,
whether you
have listened to me.”
Bud Peka
Owatonna