Jeremiah Kasten of Owatonna was honored last weekend by the Owatonna Curling Club for being selected as the 2019 US Curling Volunteer of the Year. Kasten was honored at last weekend’s Owatonna Curling Club open house, aimed at showing the public the new warm room. The multi-year effort includes an expanded social area, changing rooms, a food preparation area and new bathrooms. The work was made possible through a grant from the Owatonna Foundation.
The award
The United States Curling Association Volunteer of the Year award was established in 2012 to provide recognition for the work that curlers through the nation do to advance curling on a club level. Each year, one volunteer is selected from country-wide nominees as the Volunteer of the Year. A short list of Kasten’s volunteer activities at the Owatonna Curling Club include starting the junior curling instruction program, sharing curling with the community, preparing and maintaining the ice playing surface and leading the construction of the new warm room.
Kent Arrell, Owatonna Curling Club board member said, “Jeremiah, already quite active within the club, takes on a host of responsibilities beyond anything I’ve seen in my 16 years in Owatonna or, in fact, witnessed from any volunteer in the 46 years since I first slid a stone down the ice.” Club president, Ryan Clausen said, “Jeremiah is always the first to volunteer, always has an idea to improve the club and is always ready with a helping hand.”
Jeremiah curls on a regular basis with the Owatonna Club. In fact, he has curled since he was three years old through 10th grade in Eveleth, Minnesota. His father is a Methodist minister and Jeremiah curled wherever his family moved. He now lives in Owatonna and is employed at the Faribault prison. His wife and oldest son both participate on curling teams.
Jeremiah coaches both the adult and junior teams. There are eight teams that curl Sunday through Thursday
The Owatonna Curling Club was founded in 1968 and is located on the fairgrounds Fine Arts building. The club presently has over 130 members.
High school musical
The Owatonna High School musical, “Once Upon a Mattress” opened this past Thursday and will be presented in the OHS auditorium tonight at 7:00 and tomorrow afternoon at 1:30, then again next week Feb. 27-29 at 7:00 p.m. Principal cast members include Zach Liebl, Max Guenther, Julia Christenson, Jackson Hemann, Alex Vereide, Ben Revier, Ryker Richardson Jr., Kayla Mollenhauer and Elizabeth Borromeo.
Tickets can be purchased at the high school office or at the door.
City honors employees
The City of Owatonna annual employee recognition was held this past week. The following employees were recognized for year’s service: 5 years: Travis Ardolf, Steven Bowman, Robert Nelson, Bradley Rademacher, Charles Seykora and Joshua Sorenson. 15 years: Andrew Drenth, Kristen Kopp, Darla Lager, Wes Miller and Joshua Sorenson. 20 years: Randy Dettman and Kelly Hanson and 30 years: Richard Hafstad.
Retirements recognized included Sandra Rickerl, Marie Sexton, Kelly Hanson, Marlin Kath and Korey Kamholz.
Caucus night Tuesday
This coming Tuesday night, February 25, is caucus night. Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Owatonna High School. A pre-caucus rally will be held in the small group forum and then disperse to classrooms according to township and precinct at 7:00 p.m. Delegates will be chosen who will endorse candidates at future conventions which will include state representatives and state senator, congressional candidates and US Senate candidates.
Democrats will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the Owatonna Middle School.
Elks cutting back midst financial woes
Nationwide, service clubs are facing financial challenges. The Owatonna Elks Lodge is facing similar challenges as well. In an e-mail to members of the lodge, it was reported that the major challenge at the lodge is the operation of the kitchen. Lodge trustees have been implementing new and improved kitchen operations aimed toward addressing the ever-increasing difficulties that are inherent in the food service industry as a whole. Despite the best efforts of the trustees and managers it has been determined that the club can no longer afford to run the kitchen as is.
The e-mail explains that the salad bar and the costs relative to its operation is the number one attribute to wastefulness in the kitchen. Costs to the salad bar exceed $300 a week (in goods and labor costs associated with stocking, set up and tear down). By eliminating the salad bar and instead offering soup and side salads as a menu option, the club will save significantly. With these savings in mind, the salad bar has been discontinued.
Another area high in cost for the club is the cable bill costing nearly $300 a month. The club is already paying a reduced fee in comparison to the number of televisions in operation at the club. Trustees have determined that reducing the number of televisions in-use is an unfavorable solution. Instead, trustees have decided to seek TV sponsorships from members. These sponsorships will hopefully cover the cable tv costs to the club.
The trustees also announced that General Manager Elizabeth Kasper has submitted her resignation effective April 1 at which point she will potentially stay on in a bookkeeping only capacity relieving the next GM of the day-to-day financials as well as be more cost effective than outsourcing the responsibility to an accounting firm. The trustees ask members for support and understanding of these financial challenges as they pave the patch to better days through seeking sponsorships, new ideas and volunteers to assist with various club duties and events.
Remember Lu?
A thought came to mind of a lovely lady who I knew and admired. I became acquainted with Lu Sandin through her daughter, Judy McCarthy. I believe Lu passed away in 1993. She loved to share her musical talents on the piano with everyone who would listen. She was featured on the Little Theatre of Owatonna stage in 1984 when she provided delightful interludes of the “old songs” during a fund raiser for the Owatonna Arts Center. She delighted her fellow residents at Cedarview Nursing Home and always greeted them with a cheery “hello”. I enjoyed knowing Lu. There was a plaque on her casket which read, “Life is like a piano. What you get out of it depends on how you play it.” Lu Sandin played it well.
Remembering Vic Richardson
Anyone who was connected in any way with agriculture in Steele County no doubt knew Vic Richardson. Vic was not only well known in Steele County, but was valued in the state of Minnesota for his agricultural knowledge. He was recognized and honored by the State Agriculture Teachers with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Over his many years of teaching agriculture, Vic held every office in the Ag. Teachers organization. He was president of the National Farm and Ranch Business Management Education Association and was named Outstanding Vo Ag Teacher in the state in 1992-’93. He succeeded John Zwiebel as an Ag teacher at Owatonna High School where he taught for 15 years. Prior to coming to Owatonna he spent seven years in Jeffers, Minnesota and wound up his teaching career at Riverland. After retirement Vic kept busy assisting farmers during the tax season. There are few folks I have known that were as dedicated to teaching as Vic. For many years we offered him weekly time on KRFO for a radio show directly for area farmers. Vic was a wonderful teacher for others.
Bird count report
Here’s a report from Darryl Hill on the 2019 Christmas Bird Count. This year 3,125 individual birds were seen which was well below the average of 4,537 bords. Forty different species were seen which was also below average. Ninety-nine people counted with 92 feeder counters. No new species were seen this year. There were seven who drove or walked in the field. First-tme counters this year were Tim and Deb Arlt Mark and Deb Arnesen, Linda Boorman, Willow Wavrin Conelly, Ava Drabek, Dennis Eisen, Kathe Kyllo, Don Lagas, Dick and Kathy Lee, Doug and Jane Parr, Steve Rue, Dave and Gloria Sabin and Scott Schmidt. Anniversary counters were Larry Kuchenbecker, Ralph Schrader, Alice Svoboda (5 years.), Dean Hagen Rosie Henricksen, Marilyn Meixner (15 years), VernaThiede (20 years), Vilnis Giga (30 years), Mark Rasmussen (35 years), Tina Iserman, John Schoeneman (40 years), Lowell Larson (45 years.)
The big bands come your way each week on radio
For my senior readers, check out my show on KRFO Radio that features the music of the big bands of the 30’s and 40’s. It airs Sundays at 8:15 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Lots of nostalgia
Fair notes
March 2 is the deadline date to apply for the Century Farm recognition at the 2020 SCFF. Applications are available on-line (www.scff.org) and available at the fair office. The family must have owned the farm for 100 years or more and ownership must be continuous.
Do you own a muscle car that you would like to display in the Wells Fargo Auto Museum? This year’s display will include 1960’s and 1970’s Muscle Cars. The car should be completely factory stock. Contact Jon Simon (676-1207), Charlie Kaplan (363-6810), Jerry Carstensen (363-9660) or Les Abraham (451-6455).
The annual 4-H Silent Auction/Pasta Dinner will be held Sunday, March 8 from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Owatonna Middle School. Tickets are $6.50 advance and $7.00 at the door. Age five and under free. Tickets at the Extension Office and from 4-H families.
March 15 is the deadline to submit your suggestion for next year’s fair theme. Remember, it’s the 150th anniversary of the fair. Send by e-mail at steelecountyfreefair@scff.org or drop by the fair office.
Old age is hell!
As the years go by, one realizes that old age is hell! The body gets stiff, you get cramps in your legs, Corns on your feet as big as hen’s eggs, Gas in the stomach, elimination is poor, Take Exlax at night, then you’re not sure. You soak in the tub or the body will smell, it’s just like I said, “Old Age is Hell!”
The teeth start decaying, eyesight is poor, hair falling out all over the floor. Sex life is shot, it’s a thing of the past. Don’t kid yourself friends, even that doesn’t last! Can’t go to parties, don’t dance anymore, just putting it mildly, I’m a hell of a bore! Liquor is out, can’t take a chance, bladder is weak, might pee in your pants. Nothing to plan for, nothing to expect, Just the mailman bringing your security check. Now be sure your affairs are in order and your will is right, or on your way to the grave they’ll be a hell of a fight! So, if these coming months you feel fairly well, thank God you’re alive, ‘cause Old Age is Hell!
Sorry meat lovers: Research confirms risks
Eating red and processed meat is linked to higher rates of heart disease and death, says a large new study…a finding that would be met with a big “duh” if it didn’t come on the heels of a controversial report suggesting people don’t necessarily need to eat less meat. The new research, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that eating two servings of red or processed meat weekly is associated with a 3% to 7% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack and stroke, and a 3% higher risk of death from all causes.
Joke of the week
Been guilty of looking at others your own age and thinking, “Surely I can’t look that old?” Well, you’ll love this one: “My name is Alice, and I was sitting in the waiting room for my first appointment with a new dentist. I noticed his DDS diploma on the wall, which bore his full name. Suddenly, I remembered a tall, handsome, dark-haired boy with the same name had been in my high school class some 30-odd years ago. Could he be the same guy that I had a secret crush on, way back then? Upon seeing him, however, I quickly discarded any such thought. This balding, gray-haired man with the deeply lined face was way too old to have been my classmate. After he examined my teeth, I asked him if he had attended Morgan Park High School. “Yes, yes, I did. I’m a MUSTANG,” he gleamed with pride. “When did you graduate?” I asked. He answered, “In 1975. Why do you ask?” “You were in my class!” I exclaimed. He looked at me closely, then, that ugly, old, bald, wrinkle faced, fat, gray-haired, decrepit jerk asked, “What subject did you teach?”