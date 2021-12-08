Trinity Lutheran Church-Medford will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Monday, December 13, 1–6 p.m.
The church is located at 108 3rd St. SW, Medford. Church is physically impaired accessible.
To schedule your appointment call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767. Or sign up online @ www.redcrossblood.org. Enter sponsor code: Trinity Medford. Or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to download the Red Cross Blood Donor App and schedule your appointment using sponsor code: Trinity Medford.
Walk-ins are welcome! Blood is especially needed. Please schedule your donation today.